Illinois conservation district brings outdoors inside

“It’s the first plant to come out of the ground in February,” she said. “It throws off so much heat, it melts the snow around it.”

Danzl’s second video entailed a repurposing craft project.

“I repurposed a glass jar and glued tissue paper on it to make it look like stained glass,” she said.

Environmental Educator Susan Biggs Warner posted a video she took of Canada geese at Heron Park.

“All the educators are submitting videos,” Danzl said.

The conservation district hopes the posts and videos will keep the public interested in nature and active at home.

The district’s parks are still open, although its buildings are closed to the public.

“People have been acting responsibly,” Danzl said. “People have been appreciative and grateful that we’ve kept the parks open.”

A few popular events, however, have been canceled or postponed, such as the maple syrup open house that was set for March 15 and Conservation Olympics that had been set for May 8.