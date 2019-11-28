Ever the animated armchair philosopher, Linus Van Pelt once observed that there are three things that you should never discuss with people — religion, politics and the Great Pumpkin. But while the season for heated debates over the latter has come and gone, the other two — not to mention plenty of other incendiary topics and long-simmering interpersonal squabbles — are likely to render the possibility of peace on Earth a non-starter for many families as they convene for the holidays.
'Tis the season for family tension, and it’s become as much a tradition, albeit an unwelcome one, as hanging the tinsel and spiking the eggnog.
“People are always busy and don’t find the time to address things as they come up throughout the year, so the holidays are usually the time people are forced to or expected to get together and issues are brought up,” says Angela Cryan, an outpatient therapist at Ingalls Family Care Center in Flossmoor. “People also expect others to behave better at the holidays and to feel more comfortable addressing their feelings. But no matter the occasion — be it the holidays, a funeral or a wedding — most people are going to behave in their usual ways, and it will not always be the best time to hash out a conflict. The purpose of the holidays should be focusing on things like spending time together and celebrating rather than conflicts, but it can be difficult to compartmentalize the issues.”
Bad timing or not, political disagreements, lifestyle choices and petty feuds years in the making are often bubbling just below the happy surface of “Jingle Bells” and shiny gift wrap. And as the days of socialization and confinement (not to mention alcohol intake) start to get the better of one’s better angels, those fights often break out.
That’s when Cryan says it may be time to draw upon the lessons of some common conflict resolution mechanisms, such as establishing healthy boundaries, practicing rational detachment and employing assertive communication skills. Though these are all good life skills, she says it’s important to gauge the situation at hand rather than trying to put them all to use in a moment of heated conflict.
“The main concept we try to remind our clients is that while they may be working diligently to improve their overall well-being, those closest to them may not be using the same skills or following the same suggestions for conflict," Cryan explains. "At the holidays, there are a variety of people with different personalities, alcohol is often available and children and the elderly are present, so trying to resolve a conflict during these types of gatherings is not ideal. That’s why it’s important to have an exit strategy, to be mindful of one’s own feelings and to not be afraid to end a conversation or leave early to avoid unnecessary drama. Even though we love our families deeply, we cannot change or control them even with the best of intentions — these approaches remind us that we can only be responsible for our own behavior.”
So is the answer to simply bite one’s tongue and muddle through until it’s time to leave? Not necessarily, Cryan says. Though it’s always a good idea to try to avoid escalating any flare-ups, the real goal should be to try and open the lines of communication so that civil, sober discussions and negotiations can unfold throughout the year rather than boil over as another year comes to close. Such efforts may not yield a quick, magical resolution to every lingering problem right away (if ever), but they just may help build a foundation for more agreeable disagreements — and happier holidays — going forward. The key as Cryan sees it is to get as many family members as possible on board toward long-term healing.
“One of the main reasons I went into this field was to help families navigate through conflict to avoid major cutoffs and long-term damage,” she says. “But over the past 13 years I’ve seen that if the entire family is not on board to improve the relationship, it will not change. The entire family needs to be working on the common goal of being healthy with one another for real change to happen and to be consistent.”