InHealth takes dedication to community well beyond its ambulance operations

It’s the nature of the business that people tend to automatically think of ambulance companies as helpful and service oriented — that’s the job, after all. But at inHealth Integrated Care, the dedication to serving the Northwest Indiana community goes far beyond just the company’s emergency medical offerings.

Given their extensive previous work with the United Way and the Salvation Army, Valparaiso residents Ron and Chrystal Donahue knew that community engagement and charitable service would likewise be key pillars of inHealth when they opened the company in 2017. Five years later, Ron says almost all of inHealth’s 85 employees have participated in one or more of the company’s many community service endeavors, and he’s proud that the company has become as well-known for its charitable outreach as it is for its medical services.

“Community service is really just part of our DNA here,” he says. “Pitching in is just something that everybody here naturally wants to do, and we try to provide as many opportunities as possible for them to do so.”

To that end, inHealth continues to donate money and volunteer time to the United Way and the Salvation Army. For example, during the pandemic, local residents turned out to support a United Way drive by dropping off masks and cleaning supplies at inHealth’s various locations for distribution throughout the community by the company’s staff.

InHealth stepped up on behalf of the Salvation Army during the pandemic as well, organizing food drives and transporting donated items to food pantries throughout Lake, LaPorte and Porter Counties. The company also partners with these two charities on a number of ongoing activities and events, including sponsoring a float with the United Way in the annual Christmas parade in Chesterton and ringing bells for the Salvation Army’s annual holiday kettle drive.

But inHealth’s tradition of year-round community engagement goes well beyond these longstanding relationships with United Way and the Salvation Army. The company also delivers pumpkins to patients in October, poinsettias in late November and Mardi Gras king cakes to medical facilities throughout the Region in February.

During the Christmas season, the company’s fleet of buses hits the road to spread cheer with a holiday light tour, while Santa Claus makes a number of visits to retirement facilities throughout the area.

InHealth also partners with different local organizations to highlight worthwhile causes. For example, it has partnered with Dr. Lisa Booth, a veterinarian with Kits for K9s, to teach pet first aid and CPR in conjunction with National Love Your Pet Day (Feb. 20). The company also co-branded an ambulance with 500 Turkeys to help bring more awareness to the latter’s drive to help feed the needy during the holiday season. And inHealth donates EMS and first-aid services to the Habitat for Humanity Jimmy Carter Work project in Mishawaka for a week.

Donahue says all of these activities are simply an extension of the kind of service the company offers each and every day. Because he, Chrystal and all of inHealth’s employees live in and around the same communities in which they work, this is a chance to see the direct and positive impacts of their efforts.

“We don’t have a product to sell,” he explains. “Our service is who we are as a company, and our work gives us a unique perspective into the things our communities really need. These types of service projects simply help us do our part to see that those needs are filled.”

For more information, visit indianahealth.care.