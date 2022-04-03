Innovative cooking: Recipe gets honors from Taste of Home

Region native Laura Kurella has a winning way with recipes.

Kurella, a food columnist, cookbook author and contributor to The Food Channel, recently created a unique recipe for cheesecake which won "Most Innovative" in Taste of Home Magazine's Recipes Across America contest.

Kurella, who resides in Northern Michigan, has won and participated in a variety of contests through the years. Many of the contests are part of The World Food Championships (WFC) as well.

For the Taste of Home contest, Kurella said she "couldn't help but think about Michigan cherries" when developing her recipe for Michigan Cherry Japanese Style Cheesecake. Her recipe was featured in the February/March issue of Taste of Home Magazine.

She explained one of the premises of the Taste of Home contest is that cooks utilize ingredients their state is known for.

Kurella said she is thrilled to help promote Midwest produce on the pages of a national magazine. “It is a reward in and of itself. I feel blessed by God. I am very grateful,” she said.

Kurella said she's also a fan of Japanese fare such as sushi so she wanted to add the cherries to make something Japanese inspired. She said the thought of cherry blossoms also adds to an Asian recipe inspiration.

"So I made a Japanese style cheesecake," Kurella said. The recipe, she said, is also a combination of angel food cake and New York style cheesecake.

"You get the light airiness of angel food cake and the creaminess of New York style cheesecake. The Michigan cherries are the icing on the cake," Kurella said.

Combining those two elements, she said, give "an explosion of flavor" not to mention, with the cherries, one gets a wonderful aroma.

Kurella said when she started experimenting while developing the winning recipe, she probably did about three to four runs with the dish.

"That's usual for me," she said about the amount of time it takes her to develop a recipe.

"I start with the basics and then tinker around with measurements."

The cook explained baking is a little more challenging than cooking because it's a more exact science. "If you err (when baking), you fail," she said. Whereas if you make a mistake in cooking, you can pretty much pull yourself out of it creatively.

Kurella said she participates in contests for a variety of reasons.

"It keeps me sharp as far as my cooking skills go," she said. It helps me stay on top of my game." Kurella said it also helps in improving skills for recipe development.

Kurella is currently celebrating her 20th anniversary as a food columnist. Her column, which carries the title of her name, runs in publications by Gannet Publishing Group, Hoosier Media Group and other independent publishers including The Cadillac News in Michigan.

The food columnist said she plans to put out a 20th anniversary cookbook sometime in the future. "It'll be a walk through my life in recipes."

Kurella, a native of Northwest Indiana, is married to Richard L. Taylor, also a native of Northwest Indiana. She is the youngest in a family of seven siblings.

The contest winner has advice for those cooks interested in entering recipe contests.

"Be true to yourself. Don't try to pretend or copy what you think might win. If you step outside where your strengths lie, you're not going to win."

Visit laurakurella.com to learn more about the writer. For more information on the contest or to see the winning recipes online, visit tasteofhome.com.

