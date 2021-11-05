Involving kids in Thanksgiving holiday

Give them freedom to decorate

The holidays are always more festive with some cute decorations made by kids — turkeys made from tracing a hand, construction paper chains, hand-drawn placemats. Let kids add a touch of creativity by showing off their artwork.

Give them chores

For a meal this big, it goes much more smoothly if everyone in the family pitches in. Divide up all the jobs and give everyone a couple of responsibilities, taking age into consideration. Even the youngest ones can contribute — picking up toys, sweeping the floor, wiping off the table, etc.

Give them a speaking role

Learning to speak in front of a crowd is something that is hard for a lot of people, but it can be made easier with practice and when practicing it at a young age. Getting their feet wet by telling a story at dinner in front of grandparents and uncles can help them feel more comfortable. Let your child pick a prayer to recite at dinner or find a simple poem related to family or gratitude that they can recite.

Let them lead a game or activity

Brainstorm with your kids to think of a fun game or meaningful activity to get everyone engaged in and let your child take the lead. One suggestion is to have them pass out paper and a pen to each person and have them write down something they are thankful for and then share responses after dinner. Another is to give two sheets of paper to each person and they write a question on one paper and the answer to it on another paper. Then mix up all the questions in one bowl and all the answers in another bowl. Take turns picking and reading a question and then picking an answer that will likely not match and be silly or outrageous.

Involving kids in holiday planning

