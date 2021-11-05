Involving kids in Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving in many homes means a gathering of family and a big feast, but it’s also all about gratitude and counting blessings that we may overlook or take for granted during other parts of the year.
Help get the message across to kids that the day is about more than eating turkey and pie and make it more meaningful by having kids be active participants in the whole process. Here are a few ideas to get kids involved:
Let kids make their own side dish for the feast
Oftentimes kids are occupied or sitting on the sidelines while the grown-ups do all the cooking. Let your little ones pick out their own recipe and contribute to the meal. Find a make-ahead dish if you think it might be too hectic to have them in the kitchen the day of. They’ll be proud of what they make, will get a sense of the amount a work it takes to prepare a feast and it may introduce a newfound interest in cooking.
Have kids set the table
Learning to set a formal table is a nice little skill for kids to have and it also helps them feel more invested in the whole holiday. Look online for a little tutorial on placement of silverware and glassware and have them follow along. Let them select a centerpiece. Look up various ways to fold napkins and be creative. They can even make artsy place cards with guests names on them.
Give them freedom to decorate
The holidays are always more festive with some cute decorations made by kids — turkeys made from tracing a hand, construction paper chains, hand-drawn placemats. Let kids add a touch of creativity by showing off their artwork.
Give them chores
For a meal this big, it goes much more smoothly if everyone in the family pitches in. Divide up all the jobs and give everyone a couple of responsibilities, taking age into consideration. Even the youngest ones can contribute — picking up toys, sweeping the floor, wiping off the table, etc.
Give them a speaking role
Learning to speak in front of a crowd is something that is hard for a lot of people, but it can be made easier with practice and when practicing it at a young age. Getting their feet wet by telling a story at dinner in front of grandparents and uncles can help them feel more comfortable. Let your child pick a prayer to recite at dinner or find a simple poem related to family or gratitude that they can recite.
Let them lead a game or activity
Brainstorm with your kids to think of a fun game or meaningful activity to get everyone engaged in and let your child take the lead. One suggestion is to have them pass out paper and a pen to each person and have them write down something they are thankful for and then share responses after dinner. Another is to give two sheets of paper to each person and they write a question on one paper and the answer to it on another paper. Then mix up all the questions in one bowl and all the answers in another bowl. Take turns picking and reading a question and then picking an answer that will likely not match and be silly or outrageous.
Involving kids in holiday planning