Gabrielle Pazour, owner of Aster + Gray artist boutique shop in Valparaiso, has warm memories of Thanksgivings past that flavor Thanksgiving present. The star of the meal has been paternal great-grandma Bertha Wasemann’s stuffing. She passed down the recipe to Pazour’s grandma, Ruth Wasemann, who jotted down the recipe for Pazour’s mom, Linda (Wasemann) Phillips.
“The stuffing is the thing I look forward to the most at Thanksgiving because it reminds me of Thanksgivings at my grandma’s house,” says Pazour. Her husband, Kevin, seconds that.
“My mom is one of seven children, so holiday get-togethers were always a big event. Lots and lots of stuffing was made to make sure everybody had enough.”
There haven’t been specific amounts written for the recipe in a long time. “It’s not like a typical recipe. It’s been passed along by memory; my mom doesn’t use a recipe for it anymore. It’s one of those family recipes you don’t even have to look at now.”
The family resemblance has been passed down, too. “Strangers have come up to me and asked if I'm a Wasemann, because my eyes look like my mom and grandma's eyes.”
How much to make depends on the size of the turkey to be stuffed and how many will be at the table.
Pazour says she now follows Rose Adams’ Pinterest directions for roasting.
Great-Grandma Bertha's Stuffing
Butter
Celery, diced
Onion, diced
Seasonings
Bread, cubed
Preheat oven to 375° Fahrenheit.
Melt butter and stir in celery, onion, and seasonings. Cook over low heat until vegetables are slightly tender. Pour over cubed bread and mix well. Lightly stuff the turkey neck and body cavities.
Roast at 375 for 30 minutes, then reduce heat to 325, until temperature reaches 160 degrees. Cover loosely and let stand for 20 to 30 minutes.
Roasting times for stuffed turkey
Turkey weight ... Oven temperature ... Time
14 pounds ... 325° ... 4 1/2 hours
18 pounds ... 300° ... 5 1/2 hours
25 pounds ... 300° ... 6 1/2 hours
Love of cooking prompts Emma's Footprints founder to perfect pumpkin cheesecake
Amelia Kowalisyn operates Emma’s Footprints, a Valparaiso organization that helps sustain families through the grief of losing a baby.
“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, bringing family together, sharing a meal and what we’re grateful for,” says Kowalisyn, who suffered the loss of her daughter, Emma. The family includes husband Joe, Alex, 5 (Emma’s twin brother), and 2-year-old twins Cameron and Christian. They often are joined by extended family.
“Cooking is one of my favorite things to do. It brings me joy and to have the family enjoy it makes me happy.”
More of a cook than a baker until recently, Kowalisyn happened upon a recipe for pumpkin cheesecake. “Cheesecake is one of my food groups. Now pumpkin cheesecake is my husband’s Thanksgiving and Christmas requirement. There are lots of other desserts, too; Joe takes his holidays seriously!”
Kowalisyn says the pumpkin cheesecake is a hit every holiday. Once in a while she’s bought a pre-made crust, but “I’ve found making your own crust turns out so much better.”
She uses a revised version of the recipe from sixdollarfamily.com. The baking will wait, though, until after the family returns from Walt Disney World, where they will spend their holiday.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Filling
2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened
8 ounces pumpkin puree
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup sour cream
1 1/2 teaspoon flour
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Crust
2 1/2 cups cinnamon graham crackers, crumbled.
1/2 stick melted butter
1 tablespoon sugar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Mix crust ingredients and line the bottom of a pie pan with the mixture.
In a separate bowl combine cream cheese, pumpkin, sour cream, and eggs with a mixer. Slowly add in sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla. Mix until filling is well blended and smooth.
Pour into pie pan and bake for 1 hour. Place in refrigerator for at least an hour to cool. Top with whipped cream.
Editor's note: The story has been revised to indicate that baking is a newer pursuit for Amelia Kowalisyn, founder of Emma's Footprints, and she has not worked at the Cheesecake Factory.