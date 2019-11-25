The eternal debate: A real tree, filling the house with the scent of pine — and needles — or an artificial tree, keeping the house cleaner but perhaps a bit less authentic. Well …
Guse Christmas Trees, in Wanatah, is definitely a live tree enthusiast. With 120 acres of winter wonderland to share, the Guse family is all-in on Mother Nature.
“We sell three kinds of Christmas trees for your home,” said Cliff Guse, second-generation owner and operator. “Douglas, Canaan, and Fraser firs. These fir trees retain their needles the longest, keep their shape and greenery, and adapt well to the change. If you’re going to bring home a tree, we believe these are the best types.”
Guse shares the three-fold secret to keeping your live tree beautiful and low-maintenance. “First, cut off half an inch from the base right before you put it in the stand. That fresh cut will absorb water much better, and the tree needs water. Second, keep an eye on the water level and refill frequently. If it dries out, the tree begins to suffer. Last, keep the tree away from a furnace duct and out of direct sunlight. Trees are used to cool, moist air. Minimize the shock.”
Guse Christmas Trees also offers visits with Santa, horse-and-wagon rides, and other family activities to make a visit a special day.
Alsip Home & Nursery in St. John offers real and lifelike Christmas trees. “We find there's a good split between those seeking real and lifelike trees,” said Maggie Vega, marketing director. “Many of our customers are big into Christmas and sometimes have more than one tree so they can theme it out differently by room.”
Vega said some customers lean toward a real tree for the nostalgia and the ability to change the size, shape, and type annually. “Others like the predictability of a lifelike tree and the fact that many come pre-lit,” she said. “We offer lifelike trees with pine cones, flocking, even unnatural coloring that gives the homeowner additional texture and style to fit their theme.”
The competing priorities of the holidays plays into the decision of tree type. “When it comes to Christmas trees, we’re left with a choice: would we rather save some extra time by cutting out the tree maintenance or are we dedicated to the tradition of a live tree,” Vega said.
Convenience, customization and durability top the pros for lifelike trees. Tradition, aroma, texture, and recycling options lead the pros for a real tree.
“Customers are looking for a tree that fits their space,” Vega said. “Our most popular size trees fall in the 6.5 -7.5 foot range, but we carry lifelike trees from 2-12 feet in height, and 5-10 foot real trees.”
Vega said customers also look at the width of their tree. “We carry pencil trees that fit snug in a corner as well as wider widths make for a big central display,” she said. “Some customers look at the spacing of branches to determine how they want to fill the areas with ornaments and trims.”
Allen Landscape in Highland promotes au naturel. “They are a much better environmental choice,” said Julie Severa, garden center manager. “Real trees absorb carbon dioxide and release fresh oxygen, as long as they have a continuous supply of water. They make the air inside your home cleaner and fresher.”
Severa also promotes local businesses, such as Allen. “Local Christmas tree farms mean local business owners,” she said. “So, we’re helping our local community. That is an important economic contribution to rural areas of our county, state, and country.”
Another point made by Severa is that Christmas trees can be recycled. In many communities, trees are accepted at the local compost center, where they are chipped into mulch and compost. “It becomes a renewable resource,” she said. Some counties accept trees to use as a beach erosion source, or a pond refuge and feeding area for fish and turtles.
Allen Landscape also offers a “picking the perfect tree” sheet that helps customers understand the differences in trees — which ones hold their needles, color and branch spacing comparisons, and the more fragrant types. “We can offer expertise to help make your selection fit your family and your home,” she said. “Variety and options exist in real trees, too.”
The National Christmas Tree Association estimates 25 million-30 million trees decorate U.S. homes annually. The American Christmas Tree Association estimates that 95 million trees are in U.S. homes annually, which means 65 million-70 million are artificial.