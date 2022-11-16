Jewelry, gadgets, pampering ideas help to make the season bright

Some people are always easier to buy for than others.

Yet when it comes to buying a gift for your wife, girlfriend, mother, daughter or good friend, you may feel added pressure to find a memorable present.

If you’re stumped this year, the good news is that Northwest Indiana offers many options for every budget.

Here are a few ideas for the women in your lives to kick start your holiday shopping.

For the entertainer

When hosting friends, a bubble tea kit can offer guests this popular drink in less than 3 minutes. The Pearly bubble tea kit ($68, drinkpearly.com) comes with all of the ingredients you need to make bubble tea, along with instructions, a bubble tea cup and straw.

For the stylish

For a stylish addition to any closet, Eco Chic Boutique in Dyer offers several options including plaid belted wraps available in multiple colors ($50, ecochicboutique.us) and the Magic Scarf and Magic Winter Fringe Vest ($69 for the set or $24 and $45, respectively).

The Magic pieces can be worn separately or together and can be styled as a vest, scarf, skirt, cape or shawl, offering many options for a woman’s wardrobe.

Accessorize these pieces with unique fashion jewelry ($6 to $24) or consigned name-brand purses in all sizes, colors and shapes ($12.50 to $60).

The Organizer Tote ($228, feedprojects.com) by FEED has 10 interior and exterior compartments, making it a perfect accessory on the go. Even better, proceeds from any sales go toward feeding the hungry around the world. The purchase of one Organizer Tote helps provide 100 meals.

Even drinking a cup of coffee or tea can be glamorous with Alicia Boateng Designs drinkware. The Afro Glam Collection ($27 and up, aliciaboateng.com) includes homemade, blinged out designs that are considered art pieces. The company also supports women-owned businesses by purchasing supplies from them.

For fine tastes

One of the hottest trends in bracelets is permanent jewelry ($6 per inch for gold plated, to $30 per inch for 14k gold, albertsjewelers.com). The service, which is offered at Albert’s Diamond Jewelers in Schererville, involves custom fitting a piece to a person’s wrist and welding it shut so it stays on forever — or until the individual has it removed.

“We offer a wide range of different bracelet styles and colors,” says Kole Rushmore of Albert’s. “Plus, it’s a great way to commemorate a special occasion for bridal parties or a day with your best friends.”

Other gifts expected to be hits this holiday season include layered necklaces ($2,100 to $13,990) and a LAGOS 18k yellow gold bracelet ($6,500).

“Layered diamond necklaces are all the trend right now on social media,” Rushmore said. “Mixing different styles is a great way to individualize your own personal look.”

Going bold in gold is also back, Rushmore says.

“Yellow gold is super popular again and bold,” he said. “LAGOS Jewelry did just that with the design of their Caviar bracelet.”

Another fashion piece that will make a wow statement is the Kitten D’Amour Regency Handbag ($97, kittendamour.com). Made from Regency brocade designer fabric, this accessory has a golden clasp and smooth velvet lining.

To pamper

Gifts that offer comfort and kindness are a great way to pamper your loved ones.

At Water’s Edge Gift, Garden and Pond Center in Munster, owner Carolyn Scofield says creating a basket of lotions and soaps is a great way to give a gift that provides multiple opportunities for relaxation.

Items include goat milk and olive soap ($7, facebook.com/Watersedgecenter) and Naked Bee lotions, hand repair creams, lip balm and foaming soap ($3 and up).

Predesigned gift baskets ($17 to $40) include a mix of these items and provide an easy grab-and-go gift.

At Alsip Home & Nursery in Frankfort and St. John, popular holiday choices are the Thymes candles, gift sets, soaps and lotions ($16 and up, alsipnursery.com).

“The most popular for the Christmas season is the Fraser fir scent,” marketing assistant Aubrey Thornsbury said. “Thymes is a cruelty-free brand that takes pride in their formula and their ornate packaging, which is great for gift giving.”

'Affirmation candles ($22 to $33, stateofbeingco.com) leverage a connection between scent and memory. Themes include “radiant,” “loved” and “fearless,” allowing you to show what you admire most about your loved one.

Pamper with chocolate this holiday season with Funny Face Bakery’s s'mores gooey cookie ($6.50 to $36, funnyfacebakery.com), which features a chewy center filled with graham crackers and topped with toasted marshmallows.

Sweet Soap Confections, a mother/daughter soap artisan team, has created soap that looks like petit fours, cupcakes and cake slices ($8 and up, sweetsoapconfections.com). Not only are these creations functional as soap, they also enhance a bathroom vanity space.

For the foodie

Food offers the opportunity to try new things and enjoy something recipients may not have otherwise bought for themselves.

At Alsip Home & Nursery, Thornsbury says Stonewall Kitchen offers jams, jellies, sauces, mixes and more ($5 to $20).

“Stonewall Kitchen is great for their seasonal and unique flavors,” she said.

Wildgrain ($89 per box, wildgrain.com) is a bake-from-frozen box membership for sourdough breads, fresh pastas and artisanal pastries. All products bake in 25 minutes and are made using clean, easy-to-understand ingredients.

The CHARD Heavy Duty Electric Grinder ($195, chardproducts.com) is another option for foodies who love to create their own burgers, brats and sausages. The 500-watt motor allows you to grind or stuff meat quickly, making it a great kitchen staple.

For Christmas lovers

Mark your loved one’s favorite holiday with Christmas-themed gifts.

At Sweet Home Indiana in St. John, owner Lora Matuska has a variety of gift ideas that celebrate Christmas, from angel gifts ($12 and up, sweethomeindianagifts.com) to plush gnomes in various sizes ($7 and up).

“Our customers love gnomes,” Matuska said. “We also have about six Christmas trees with different themes, and around those trees are gifts that center around those themes.”

Based on the North Side of Chicago, Big League Pins crafts enamel pins that capture the spirit of friendship, fandom and fashion. Among categories that include pop culture, Chicago themed and foodie, Big League Pins also sells an assortment of holiday enamel pins ($6 and up, etsy.com/shop/BigLeaguePins). A special advent calendar ($120) includes 24 days of holiday pins.

For celebrating Indiana

Whether you’re from Indiana or live in Indiana, gifts that exude state pride are creative options for this holiday season.

At Sweet Home Indiana in St. John, Hoosier themed gifts include signs, ornaments, books and dishes ($8 and up).

Well Told’s custom-etched drinkware ($16 and up, welltolddesign.com) features map designs, allowing you to personalize a glass based on where your loved one lives, works, went to college, grew up or made memories. Simply enter the name of the city, no matter how big or small, when ordering.

For a big splash

If you’re looking to make a big splash, you likely need a unique idea.

Lorri Zimmer, owner of Beyond Pink in Valparaiso, has the answer: A wardrobe makeover ($500, shopbeyondpink.com).

“We clear everything out of the closet and organize it according to lifestyle,” Zimmer said. “People have loved it. We usually charge $500 but you get a $250 gift card to come back and shop. We also provide ideas on how to update items in your closet.”

And Zimmer says she helps husbands pick out clothing pieces for their wives.

“Many guys will call in with their budget, and we’ll style outfits for customers, many whom we already know really well,” she said.

Antiques can transform a room into a new space, says Jill Wilson, owner of O’Gara and Wilson Booksellers in Chesterton.

Along with the books she carries are a treasure trove of antiques ($20 to $395, ogaraandwilson.com), including an original Willcox & Gibbs sewing machine with accessories and original manual, a framed early 20th Century photo of a mother and child, and a framed magazine cover from 1931.

For the sentimental touch try a custom watercolor canvas portrait from HomeHaps ($76 and up, homehaps.com) painted by artists using your favorite photos. The company’s artists bring the to life in a watercolor celebration .