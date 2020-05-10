Keeping the Region fed

"Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana delivers thousands of meals a day to homebound seniors and the disabled. Trade Winds Services in Merrillville needs food for their many group homes. Anthem Church in Munster and Father's Heart Church in Gary serve neighborhoods surrounding their houses of worship. Many of these households are unable to visit one of the three Salvation Army Food Pantries in Lake County or its East Chicago Soup Kitchen, so if we are truly going to help those most in need in these challenging times, The Salvation Army and other nonprofits must partner together and share resources. The more that The Salvation Army shares its excess of foods with other nonprofit pantries, and vice versa, the more people will be fed with fewer falling through the cracks.”

'Giving boxes'

Gina Bombin-Wilk of Whiting saw a need in her community and started what she called “giving boxes.” The boxes are large plastic sealed containers that she has been filling with food and necessities and leaving out on the sidewalk near her home for those in immediate need. Generous volunteers have been helping to keep it stocked.