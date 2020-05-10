Keeping the Region fed

During this time of pandemic, there are a lot of families comfortably sheltering in place — working or being schooled from home with no worries about where their next meal will be coming from, other than getting the Instacart order placed, retrieving a curbside pick-up meal or scrounging though the refrigerator for ingredients to cook.
Others are not so lucky. Faced with uncertainty due to COVID-19-related job loss, finances and food are scarce for them, and they need help.
Elderly and medically vulnerable people may be confined to home without the physical capacity, skills or budget to keep themselves nourished. And even if practicing recommended precautions, they’re scared of the risks they’re taking if they go to a crowded store.
Frontline health care workers are donning extra protective gear, working long shifts and putting themselves at risk to care for patients affected by COVID-19. Sometimes there’s not time during a shift to worry about getting a decent meal.
Fortunately, the pandemic has brought out the best parts of humanity and jolted us with a desire to care for each other and lend a hand in any way we can. Many individuals and businesses are doing their part to feed those in the Region during the coronavirus outbreak. Some are making donations to food banks. Some are delivering meals to elderly neighbors or doing their shopping for them. Some are helping to provide a hot meal for a health care worker.
At the Salvation Army of Lake County, there has been a large increase in the need for services. Kevin Feldman, director of development, said that there has been a 500% increase in the need for homelessness prevention and food. They’ve shifted their operations from an indoor food bank where clients can shop for what they need most to a curbside pickup method to help get food to more people while still staying safe. Hot meals are still being served out of their soup kitchen in East Chicago, but it’s now being done from a mobile canteen instead of in a cafeteria.
They’ve continued providing food through their pantries in East Chicago, Gary and Munster and are doing no-contact pick-up where a cart is pushed out for a recipient to unload and then sanitized after each use.
The Salvation Army of Lake County has been the recipient of some generous donations from Sysco Corporation and in turn, they’ve been able to pass on some of the excess food supplies to area non profits, including Meals of Wheels for their use in preparing hot meals that are delivered throughout the region to those in need.
“Since the first week in April when Aaron and Brett McDermott of Latitude Commercial Realty fixed us up with Sysco Corporation's Chicago warehouse, almost 60 tons of perishable and non-perishable food has been donated and shipped by Sysco to The Salvation Army of Lake County. While The Salvation Army serves tens of thousands of households in Lake County, there are some services we do not provide, and some people with great needs who fall through the cracks," said Feldman.
"Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana delivers thousands of meals a day to homebound seniors and the disabled. Trade Winds Services in Merrillville needs food for their many group homes. Anthem Church in Munster and Father's Heart Church in Gary serve neighborhoods surrounding their houses of worship. Many of these households are unable to visit one of the three Salvation Army Food Pantries in Lake County or its East Chicago Soup Kitchen, so if we are truly going to help those most in need in these challenging times, The Salvation Army and other nonprofits must partner together and share resources. The more that The Salvation Army shares its excess of foods with other nonprofit pantries, and vice versa, the more people will be fed with fewer falling through the cracks.”
'Giving boxes'
Gina Bombin-Wilk of Whiting saw a need in her community and started what she called “giving boxes.” The boxes are large plastic sealed containers that she has been filling with food and necessities and leaving out on the sidewalk near her home for those in immediate need. Generous volunteers have been helping to keep it stocked.
“I actually got the idea from someone else and decided that my community could benefit as well. I am a giver by nature so this is what I felt I could do to help when I was searching for something to help my community with. So many people have donated and benefited and it just warms my heart to see everyone coming together. We’re all in this together and together we are stronger,” said Bombin-Wilk.
The public is invited to leave items in the boxes, too. Inside the five bins are not just non-perishable foods, but also toothpaste, toothbrushes, laundry soap, food, diapers, baby food, shampoo, soap and more.
“It has been so fulfilling to gather the bins and see what has been taken and what has been given,” she said.
Schools in the region are helping to provide meals to kids who would normally be eating breakfast and/or lunch at school. At the Highland schools, two elementary school locations are having grab and go lunch pick up on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Highland students.
Across the border in Lansing, TF South High School is offering lunch pick up for students daily. Grab and go lunches are available for any child under age 18 who resides in the district from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the school’s cafeteria.
Agents at the South Holland office of Country Financial have been finding different ways to help out during this time of crisis. Kevin Smith donated funds to the Game On Bar and Grill in Peotone along with some other individuals and businesses for owner Vicki Lynn Ronkoske to provide free soup that would be delivered to seniors. She was able to make so much food with the donations that they were also able to provide food to local first responders.
“I was glad to be able to help,” he said. “Country Financial has always been a supporter of our first responders.”
Helping the front line
As restaurants in the Region had to close their dining rooms, some have stayed busy with curbside pick-up and delivery and some have been preparing massive amounts of meals to feed those on the frontlines.
Provecho Latin Provisions in Crown Point has provided meals to medical workers at area hospitals, including Community Hospital through a non-profit organization called Feeding the Front Lines, and Franciscan Health Crown Point through a Crown Point group called Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Provecho owner Chris Pappas said he’s also sponsored some meals for Methodist Hospitals in Gary and Merrillville.
Between Provecho and sister restaurant Pappas Restaurant, Pappas said they’ve now fed about 2,500 medical workers since the start of the pandemic. Pappas volunteers his time to organize the deliveries and gets some assistance with food costs and labor, but it’s pretty much a break-even endeavor.
Even so, Pappas calls it a win-win.
“We keep our staff going and provide food for front line workers,” he said. “My fiancé is a nurse and I hear first-hand how bad it can be for front line workers and I want to give back and make their day a little better.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!