Kitchen Spotlight: 'Dear Evan Hansen' actor shares recipe for pork tenderloin

Lili Thomas grew up around good food and was exposed to fine cuisine from a young age.

"My parents are classical musicians and I was raised on a different schedule. They ate after shows and my parents would eat out a lot," Thomas said.

Thomas added they'd frequent wonderful restaurants and she'd "never order off the kid's menu."

Items such as caviar and prosciutto were familiar to her since she was a toddler.

Thomas is currently starring as character Cynthia Murphy on the national tour of "Dear Evan Hansen." The show plays The James M. Nederlander Theatre through Dec. 31. FYI: Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Thomas' dad, who was a wine collector, also shared his love of food with her.

The actor said she started learning to cook from her father when she was about seven or eight. She enjoyed exploring different foods from a young age.

"I watched Julia Child," Thomas said, about famous chefs who were an influence.

Thomas learned to make her father's pork tenderloin recipe, which was a family favorite.

The cooking craft, Thomas said, is a special art.

"Cooking is intuitive," she said, adding that it's a wonderful creative outlet.

"As an actor in New York, I worked in restaurants," Thomas said. She said she did an apprenticeship with restaurateur Keith McNally's eateries in New York.

"It was a wonderful experience, she said, about working in the food business.

Thomas often cooks for herself and other cast members while on the road.

"Last night I made a rack of lamb for after the show," she said. It's common that she'll make a full dinner to enjoy after a performance. Thomas often cooks four or five nights a week while on the road.

Classical dishes are favorites of Thomas.

"I lived in Paris for awhile and I fell in love with classical dishes," she said.

Among chefs Thomas admired was the late Anthony Bourdain. She previously worked at his restaurant, she said.

Another favorite is Cantonese American chef Melissa King, who became known on "Top Chef."

The actor, who is half Korean, likes King's "use of Asian inspired ingredients and lack of boundaries."

Thomas, who lives in New York, was born in Brookline, Mass. She grew up in Westchester, New York.

While in Chicago for "Dear Evan Hansen," Thomas said she'll be seeking out some culinary hot spots.

"I'm going to get a reservation at Alinea," she said.

The following is a recipe from Thomas.

My Dad’s Pork Tenderloin

-Pork Tenderloin (Use one or two depending on how large, you’ll want at least 1 1/2 pounds of pork for about 4 people)

-Soy Sauce

-Olive Oil

-1/3 cup cognac

-1/4 cup LBV dark port

-1 teaspoon Dijon

-2 shakes Worcestershire

-2 tablespoons Irish salted butter

DIRECTIONS: 1. Cut pork into 1 inch thick medallions.

2. Put medallions in a large ziplock bag and cover with soy sauce. Try to squeeze out as much air as possible then zip back up (*make sure the soy sauce is covering all sides of the medallions). Let sit for 20 minutes.

3. Combine and whisk together the Port, Dijon, and Worcestershire in small bowl.

4. After 20 minutes, remove pork from bags and wrap tightly in a kitchen towel to remove any liquid. (*This is very important, otherwise the pork will boil! They should be very dry before hitting the pan).

5. Olive oil into the pan at med/high-high heat (*the pan should be pretty hot because it will cool down once you drop all of the meat in).

6. Place medallions ﬂat face down in the pan once oil is hot. About 2-3 minutes/side (*Turn and take out smaller/thinner pieces ﬁrst. **Poke with your ﬁnger. It should feel soft, but not mushy and deﬁnitely not ﬁrm, that means it's overdone). Remove medallions and place on serving platter.

7. Deglaze with Cognac. You can tip the pan slightly to “ﬂambé” by letting the liquid touch the open ﬂame and catch ﬁre. The ﬁre will go down as the alcohol burns out. (*You do not have to do this part, but can instead just keep it on the heat until it boils out- about 1 minute).

8. Add port mixture to pan over heat and let the alcohol cook out as well.

9. Pour the liquid from the bottom of the serving platter of pork into the pan and mix in.

10. Turn oﬀ the heat and whisk in the pad of butter.

11. Pour sauce over pork and serve.