VALPARAISO — Imagine a life change that makes it difficult for you to enter and exit your own home. An unforeseen medical situation has bound you to a wheelchair, and although you live with family members, they are essentially powerless to help.
Then the “ramp team” from the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis shows up at your house — for some, it’s as if the cavalry has arrived.
Since 2017, about a dozen members of the local service group have been installing portable metal wheelchair ramps at the homes of needy residents in Porter County.
That same year, Kiwanis took over the project from the disbanded Rebuilding Together program and assumed about $70,000 in ramp materials, said Bob Westfall, the Kiwanis group’s ramp coordinator — and the ramp team was born.
The ADA-certified ramps come in 4-foot, 6-foot, and 8-foot sections — modular steel pieces that are bolted together, Westfall said.
“It’s like an erector set,” said Westfall, who estimates the ramps cost about $5,000 each. “They are expensive, but easy to put up and easy to take down.”
There is no cost to the clients for the ramps, but some voluntarily give donations or pay what they can, to have the ramp installed at their home. Westfall said the group is grateful to the John Anderson Foundation and Von Tobel’s for helping to fund the program and store the group’s materials.
Westfall said steel ramps are more versatile than wooden ramps, which are less expensive but take several days to install and are difficult to remove.
“Our ramp system goes together in about three to four hours and comes apart in about an hour,” Westfall said.
“It is all expanded steel and weather-resistant. The snow melts through it and it has good traction.”
When a client no longer needs the ramp, the team disassembles the ramp and readies it for someone else’s use.
In May 2018, the group installed a steel ramp in the garage of Fred and Pat Baxter’s Kouts home. Fred Baxter was facing an upcoming surgery for a painful foot condition, and the couple knew he would be wheelchair-bound for some time.
In Baxter’s foot reconstruction surgery in June 2018, University of Chicago surgeons installed five screws, three fusions, and “a lot of bone grafting,” Pat Baxter said.
After the surgery, Fred lay with his foot elevated 22 hours each day for two months. He progressed through two casts and now wears a “moon boot,” and just this month he was able to put on a shoe.
“The ramp has been a godsend,” Pat Baxter said. “I don’t know what we would have done without it.”
While he is grateful for the ramp, Fred Baxter said he wanted to make sure it was removable.
“It’s a crutch,” Baxter said. “I want to get back up and moving around. I’m doing that, but it is handy to have the ramp in to get in and out.”
Roger Kneeland, a ramp team member, said he’s thankful Kiwanis can “help people have something they could not have afforded to have on their own.”
“That makes it even better,” Kneeland said.
Kneeland enjoys working with “the guys,” but it’s most gratifying to see the look on clients’ faces when they get their new wheelchair ramp.
“To see their smiles when they can finally go outdoors without being lifted up the steps ... it just really is something,” Kneeland said. “We have seen adults with tears in their eyes.”
Clients needing a ramp are discovered through township trustees, churches, and individual referrals and word-of-mouth. Some clients have “extremely tragic stories,” Westfall said.
“Every ramp installation comes with a lot of tears,” Westfall said. “I promise the people that when we put a ramp in at their place, I pray for them every day.
“It’s really nice and rewarding for all of us. It’s coming from the heart.”