Lake County recorder again using Angel Trees to spread holiday joy to those in need

As the calendar flips to the holiday season, a Lake Country tradition returns. Starting just after Thanksgiving, the Lake County Recorder’s office is holding its annual Angel Tree program.

For six years, the Angel Tree program has directed much-needed resources to local organizations during this season of charity.

This year, Lake County Recorder Gina Pimentel is setting up two trees in the office to facilitate gifts to St. Jude House Domestic Violence Shelter in Crown Point and St. Joseph's Carmelite Home, an emergency shelter for children in East Chicago, two charities close to Pimentel's heart.

“I’m big into charity and helping those in need,” says Pimentel, “and I appreciate being able to use the platform of the recorder's office to give back.”

According to Pimentel, right after Thanksgiving the recorder’s office staff puts up trees adorned with paper ornaments with gift ideas written on them. Pimentel takes these gift ideas from lists she gets from each year’s charitable organizations.

People are then encouraged to come and take the ornaments from the trees and to bring back the corresponding gifts, placing them under the tree. Then Pimentel takes those donated items to the charities.

The trees are set up in the Lake County Recorder’s office at 2293 N. Main St., in Crown Point. Gifts can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pimentel says the deadline to drop off gifts is mid-December with the donations delivered a few days later.

Pimentel says she got the idea for the program from an angel tree program held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Crown Point. After seeing the good that program did, Pimentel spearheaded a version at the Lake County Recorder’s office about six years ago.

“I thought, why not do angel trees for organizations in Lake County?” says Pimentel.

According to Pimentel, the program has helped scores of families with some years providing enough gifts to fill multiple car loads to those in need.

For those who would like to plan ahead of their trip to the recorder’s office, the donation lists will also be posted on the recorder's Facebook page: facebook.com/ginapimentelforlakecountyrecorder. However, the program is not set up to take donations online. Those giving will have to bring their contributions to the office.

The gifts, as noted on each tree’s paper ornaments, may include food, clothing, toys, gift cards, checks and money. “We try to make this a great and easy way to give back to those in need,” says Pimentel.

Pimentel says that anyone who would like to drop off donations are welcome. “The more the merrier.”

“We’ve really been blessed in Lake County by people who are willing to give.”