Learn about tea, turtles, eagles and bird feeders during forest preserve programs

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will bring nature into residents' homes with several upcoming Zoom and Facebook educational sessions, along with a pair of public hikes that will require masks and social distancing.
Upcoming offerings, all free, include:
“History at Home: Tea,” Zoom webinar, 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. January is National Hot Tea Month, and in this program, a naturalist will discuss tea’s origins in China, its rise in popularity in Europe and its role at the center of a rebellion in America. Ages 16 or older. Register for the Zoom link on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.
“Eagles of Four Rivers,” Zoom webinar, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. Did you know that bald eagles are spotted regularly at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, especially in the winter months? In this informational webinar, learn about the bald eagle and why this location is special. A naturalist will share stories and pictures of the eagles seen at Four Rivers, while engaging participants with fun facts about these birds of prey. Appropriate for all ages. Register for the Zoom link on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.
“Bird Feeders 101 Live,” at Facebook.com/WillCoForests, 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan 6. Winter is a good time to set up a feeder area and watch birds, with winter’s snow and cold pushing birds to search for food sources. Join a Forest Preserve naturalist for information on how to attract birds to a feeder area. Learn tips on the types of feeders and seed to use for specific birds. The livestream will be pinned to the top of the District’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/WillCoForests, when the program begins at noon. Appropriate for all ages.
“Breakfast with the Turtles,” Zoom webinar, 8 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 8, Feb. 12 and March 12. The program will observe turtles of Isle a la Cache eat their breakfast. The camera will be pointed on the district’s live turtle exhibit. A naturalist will be in the background, sharing information and answering questions about turtles. Appropriate for all ages. Register for the Zoom link on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.
“Soup-er Chili: Hike to the Bridge Series,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 at Hickory Creek Preserve, LaPorte Road Access, Mokena and Saturday, Feb. 27 at Plum Creek Nature Center, Beecher. Strap on your hiking boots, bring your favorite mug and a can of soup (non-cream) or chili. Two pots will be bubbling on the fire — one for chili and the other for soup to add your contribution. They will simmer over an open flame while participants set out for a three-mile hike. Once back, hikers will enjoy food warmed over the open fire. Ages 10 or older. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.