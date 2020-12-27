Learn about tea, turtles, eagles and bird feeders during forest preserve programs

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will bring nature into residents' homes with several upcoming Zoom and Facebook educational sessions, along with a pair of public hikes that will require masks and social distancing.

Upcoming offerings, all free, include:

“History at Home: Tea,” Zoom webinar, 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. January is National Hot Tea Month, and in this program, a naturalist will discuss tea’s origins in China, its rise in popularity in Europe and its role at the center of a rebellion in America. Ages 16 or older. Register for the Zoom link on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

“Eagles of Four Rivers,” Zoom webinar, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. Did you know that bald eagles are spotted regularly at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, especially in the winter months? In this informational webinar, learn about the bald eagle and why this location is special. A naturalist will share stories and pictures of the eagles seen at Four Rivers, while engaging participants with fun facts about these birds of prey. Appropriate for all ages. Register for the Zoom link on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.