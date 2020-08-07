Learning at home beyond the elearning

This will be quite a strange school year.
How it will proceed is still up in the air in some areas. Some students will be returning for a regular in-person schedule. Some will be doing a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning. Some schools are operating in split shifts. Some are doing full e-learning.
Some families have options to choose from as schools tackle multiple situations. Some parents who didn’t have an e-learning option and are hesitant to send their kids back to school are opting to home school their children.
There will be a lot of scenarios this year, but there will be a huge number of families adjusting to their living room becoming a classroom.
If you’re one of those families who will have students at home this school year, you probably still don’t know what to expect. Will kids have to be sitting logged in at a computer all day? Will they be given assignments and be free to complete them at their own pace on their own schedule? Will they be tuning in for live classes with teachers and classmates? Do the teachers have the plan all together yet or are they still kind of adjusting it as they go?
Chances are that if you have kids that will be learning at home, there will be time in the day where they’ll finish their work early or have some extra time on their hands. And it's likely that spurts of idle time will happen when you're in the middle of something. What do you do at that point?
It’s always good to have some educational activities in your back pocket to keep them engaged, entertained or busy. Pick out a few from the list below that may be age appropriate and have them ready to go when the kids are at a lull in their school day and you have a conference call to make with your boss or a Zoom meeting scheduled with co-workers.
1. Turn on "Hamilton." Thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda, you have a two hour and forty minute high-energy, musical history lesson ready to go. Put the captions on so kids can follow along if they can’t keep up with the lyrics. Break it up into two or three parts if they are getting antsy. Ask them to pick a character to research afterwards and write a couple paragraphs about, assign them to do a drawing of their favorite costume or have them pick their favorite song and memorize a few lines to recite for you.
2. Make play dough with the kids and keep it on hand for some creative play when there are some minutes that need to be filled. You’ll find an easy five-ingredient recipe at www.iheartnaptime.net/play-dough-recipe/ that can be placed in a ziplock bag and stored for months. It can also be transformed with a few drops of food coloring to create a whole rainbow of homemade playdough. Store it and put it away so that it’s a treat and a novelty that will hold their interest. Besides being a fun creative activity that allows kids to use their imagination, it also is good for hand-eye coordination and motor skill development.
3. Create some scavenger hunts and have them ready to go. Simply type up lists of 10 or so items that can be found indoors (a clock, a pillow, something with numbers on it, etc). Or create some cards with pictures to match up for non-readers.
4. Give kids a building challenge. Set a timer for 15 minutes or another pre-determined amount of time and supply some items to build something. You can do this with a box of blocks or Lincoln logs. You can do it with shoe boxes or empty toilet paper rolls. You can do it with blankets and furniture.
5. Practice cursive. Many schools have abandoned the art of cursive writing. It was a lesson that most parents toiled over in elementary school, but a skill that this generation is no longer being taught. Years down the road today’s students won’t be able to read old family love letters or historical documents. Give them a leg up by practicing cursive writing and reading handwritten form.
6. Bring on the home economics lessons. Cooking. Sewing. Baking. Budgeting. They’re helpful skills that today’s kids may not have an opportunity to learn in school. Have some easy no-bake recipes ready for older kids to work on. Teach them how to balance a checkbook and have them practice doing the math in a ledger. Check with you local bank and see if they may be able to provide some check registers or other resources that can help kids learn about future finances. Maybe even help them set up their first savings account and watch it grow throughout the school year.
