Learning at home beyond the elearning

This will be quite a strange school year.

How it will proceed is still up in the air in some areas. Some students will be returning for a regular in-person schedule. Some will be doing a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning. Some schools are operating in split shifts. Some are doing full e-learning.

Some families have options to choose from as schools tackle multiple situations. Some parents who didn’t have an e-learning option and are hesitant to send their kids back to school are opting to home school their children.

There will be a lot of scenarios this year, but there will be a huge number of families adjusting to their living room becoming a classroom.

If you’re one of those families who will have students at home this school year, you probably still don’t know what to expect. Will kids have to be sitting logged in at a computer all day? Will they be given assignments and be free to complete them at their own pace on their own schedule? Will they be tuning in for live classes with teachers and classmates? Do the teachers have the plan all together yet or are they still kind of adjusting it as they go?