After a year's hiatus, Homer Fest set to return with a bang for town's 20th anniversary

When it comes to judging the success of Homer Glen’s HomerFest, co-chairman Chris Locacius looks for two things.

“The best part is seeing kids come in with smiles on their faces and seeing them leave with smiles on their faces,” he said. “That’s the best thing that I pick up from the fest, and it makes me want to come back and volunteer. I love watching the reactions on the families’ faces. That makes it all worthwhile.”

He and co-chairman Carlo Caprio are hoping to see bigger smiles in the 2021 version of the fest. They want a bigger and better HomerFest because the 2020 version was canceled by coronavirus concerns and because 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the town's incorporation.

This year’s fest is scheduled for June 24-27 at Heritage Park, and organizers are hoping by then, it will be safe to host the event. In December, the village board budgeted $186,800 for HomerFest, up nearly $40,000 from 2019.

While most of the plans and a theme need to be approved, there will be a big fireworks show, with the pyrotechnics launched from a sled hill on the park this year. There will also be a flyover by the Lima Lima Flight Team, which specializes in precision formation flying and has performed in front of more than 100 million spectators since forming in 1975 in Naperville.