Goat walks, an enchanted ball and a railway garden at twilight are just a few of the summer fun activities for families at Gabis Arboretum in Valparaiso.
Formerly known as Taltree Arboretum and Gardens, the 300-acre oak preserve highlights the varying landscapes comprising Northwest Indiana, including wetlands, woodlands and prairies.
Dog friendly, the arboretum is crisscrossed with walking paths, and in the summer months brims with wildflowers, native grasses and cultivated blooms such as those in the Hitz Family Rose Garden, where plants are landscaped in a Scrabble board pattern.
There’s also the Bapst Rose Garden, created in memory of Rosarian Karl Bapst, with its collection of more than 70 rose varieties.
Other special gardens include the Welcome Garden with its massive plantings of viburnum and the Native Plant Garden. Oak Island showcases over 40 different oak species from around the world.
The arboretum's name change came about as the result of a gift from Damien and Rita Gabis and the Taltree Arboretum & Gardens Foundation Board of Directors.
The arboretum is now under the management of Purdue University Northwest, but its amenities and facilities remain the same albeit with some great new additions. These include the TreeSong Music Garden with its eclectic outdoor instruments that encourage the exploration of how music and nature combine.
Families exploring the arboretum can hope to see such wildlife as turtles, purple finches, herons, wild turkeys, frogs, a number of birds including purple finches and warblers and maybe, just maybe, deer and a beaver or two.
Nigerian goats, Bantam chickens and heritage breed turkeys live in the Children’s Adventure Garden, which is designed for fun and learning as it showcases the environmental importance of raised bed gardening, collecting water in rain barrels, insect composting and green roofs.
“In terms of youth programming, we are still offering field trips, tours and hikes,” said Executive Director Stephanie Blackstock. “We also have a new program, public goat walks, every Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Our goats are leash trained and guests can take a walk with them and our volunteers on the trails. Goat walks are free with admission and no registration is required.”
Other fun options this summer include the arboretum’s annual Enchanted Ball, formerly call the Cinderella Ball, 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 20 and Aug. 24.
“Guests are encouraged to dress like princes and princesses and will take a photo with a horse and carriage,” Blackstock said, noting there is dancing and craft activities during the event.
"Twilight in the Train Garden" takes place every Wednesday in June, July, and August and is open until 8 p.m. The outdoor G-scale model train winds its way through a topography of mountains, plains, prairies and canyons.
"Wind Down Wednesday" takes place once a month and offers such activities as canvas painting, essential oils and jewelry making are coming up.
“We want to offer our guests an opportunity to view the trains and the beautiful garden during this special time of the day,” Blackstock said.
Echoes of Pompei, the first performer in the family friendly Acorn Concert series, started the season with a June 1 concert attended by more than 500 people. In addition to the Pink Floyd tribute band, food, craft beer and wine were available from local vendors.
Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the concert series' future offerings, including Way Down Wanderers and Gato on Aug. 10 and Mike Farris & The Blues Project on Sept. 14. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the week-of.