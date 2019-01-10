Consumers interested in the great outdoors will want to head to McCormick Place this weekend.
The Progressive Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show continues through Jan. 13 at Chicago's McCormick Place.
"This show (being in January) gives people thoughts about summer and warmer days ahead," said Keith Ogulnick, show manager for the Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show.
Ogulnick said this year's show will feature more than 600 boats of various sizes and styles, educational seminars, family-friendly activities and more.
"We want to see families here and see people getting involved," Ogulnick said.
The show manager mentioned one of the attractions sure to draw the younger set is the Huck Finn Trout Pond. "It's very popular," he said, adding fishing in the show's Trout Pond is often the first time many kids will experience what it feels like to catch a fish.
Another attraction children will enjoy is the Remote Control Sailboat Racing Pond.
"A really cool thing is the Chicago Maritime Arts Center Build-A-Boat," he said, adding kids and adults alike can test their skills at water vessel building. There also will be a PaddleFest, offering demos of paddle boarding, kayaking and other paddle sports. Attendees can also take part in the various paddle sports.
Now in its 89th year, Ogulnick said it's good to see that people are still showing an interest in the show.
"It's exciting to see how excited people get about it," Ogulnick said.
"This is a strong buying and selling event," he added. A good amount of attendees, Ogulnick said, are in the market for buying a boat and often purchase right on the spot.
In addition to the boats, there will be more than 100 RVs shown at the event.
One of the other focuses of the show, which is a big draw, is the educational component.
There will be more than 150 seminars on boating and sailing. Also RV expert David Solberg will talk with guests and offer camping, RV, care and maintenance and more information at the show's RV Info Center.
Ogulnick said attendees who want to relax and enjoy some food bites and beverages can do so throughout the show, including at The Corona Find your Beach Bar & Cantina.
Ogulnick said about 50,000 people are expected to attend the event this year.
FYI: The Progressive Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show continues through Jan. 13 at McCormick Place, Chicago. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children 12 years old and younger. For more information about the event, visit ChicagoBoatShow.com