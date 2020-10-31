Dark Skies designation good for Homer Glen stargazers but there's more to it than that

“Some business’s signs ... their feeling is, the brighter, the better, and we need to remind them,” Sweas said. She sees her work with businesses as educational, making sure new businesses and developments are aware of applicable ordinances to help them avoid the expense of installations that might prove to be illegal, and costly replacement.

The designation has largely been well received, Sweas said. “We have some developers who come out here and highlight the difference. Some come out from the city, and say, ‘Oh my goodness.’ ”

“It’s not just seeing the stars that Dark Skies helps,” Steilen said. “Your health can be affected by light pollution, your sleep patterns, migration patterns. It’s the importance of preserving the night sky.”

“We’ve had other communities contact our committee about our lighting ordinance,” Sweas said. “Several other communities have used us as the basis for their own regulations.”

Sweas gives much of the credit for Homer Glen’s International Dark Sky Community designation to Margaret Sabo. “She was a trustee at the very beginning, and Environment Committee chair, and really is responsible for getting this started.”

Among more than 130 International Dark Sky Places in the world as of 2020, just 28 are designated International Dark Sky Communities. They include Hawthorn Woods, northwest of Chicago, which earned its designation this year, and Indiana's Beverly Shores, which earned its designation in 2014, according to the IDA.

