Family-owned Silver Lake puts the personal touch on each round of golf, event

For years, Orland Park’s water towers proclaimed the village the “World’s Golf Center,” based on a formulation of golf holes per acre.
Five years ago, as golf course land continued to make way for development, the village rebranded.
Felicitas Cortez, executive director of the Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce, said the tower logos now highlight points of direction in the village.
But the village's golfing heritage is alive, including at Silver Lake Country Club, 14700 S. 82nd Ave., bolstered by a strong family tradition.
Amy Coghill is a member of the fourth generation of the Coghill family to work at Silver Lake. If her name sounds familiar, it’s because her great-grandfather and uncles founded the legendary Cog Hill Golf Club in Lemont.
“There were three brothers,” Coghill explained. “They were electricians around the turn of (the last) century, and they did pretty well.”
After an enjoyable golf outing at Oak Hills Country Club in Palos Heights, they decided to build their own course, which opened July 4, 1927, in Lemont. Golfers would come via trolley from Chicago, she said, and their wives would join them in the country for dinner after the games.
The brothers made an agreement that the family of the last surviving founder would inherit Cog Hill. In the early 1930s, her great-grandfather, Bert, who “as the oldest, knew he might go first,” went in with his brothers on the Euclid Hills and Silver Lake courses in Orland Park, merging them into a 36-hole operation. In 1937, Bert bought the brothers out of what was now Silver Lake Country Club and passed the business down his branch of the family. (Marty Coghill, the last founder standing, sold Cog Hill to the Jemsek family, who continued its success.)
Amy Coghill manages events at Silver Lake, and her father, John, is the club’s golf manager. She explained that golf has continued to buoy the family business, now that COVID-19 restrictions have canceled large gatherings such as weddings and other banquet business.
“Golf is game on,” she said. “We’re doing extra sanitation, and people are keeping their distance. People golf, and they go home.
“Instead of doing the (post-golf) banquets, we do a Corona care package from R. Whittingham (& Sons Meats Inc.) in Alsip. It’s steak, potatoes and corn to take and grill at home.”
Though larger weddings are on hold, Coghill added that some brides and grooms have decided to have more intimate events, within the 50-person maximum. “ 'We’re not letting the pandemic stop us’ is their attitude,” she said.
Christopher Torres, South-Southwest regional director of the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago, has worked with Amy Coghill for five years, hosting Helping Hands dinner/fundraisers at Silver Lake to support the poor and disadvantaged in the south and southwest suburbs.
The 2020 event fell victim in March to coronavirus shutdowns, but Torres looks forward to working with the Silver Lake crew again.
“They’re wonderful,” Torres said. “Amy is a ball of energy … and they’re very accommodating to what we need. They always give us a wonderful price. We love the space and that it’s family-owned.”
Torres said the event draws about 300 participants, raising about $43,000 in the 2019 event. Coghill and her employees, he said, make it easy to stage what he characterizes as “like a family reunion.”
“If something has to be changed or adjusted, they always change it for us,” he said. “Plus, the food is good, too!”
Through he had to take a few weeks off because of COVID-19, Pete Champ has hit the Silver Lake links on the weekends for more than 20 years.
“There are 27 of us who play every Saturday, with six tee times,” he said. “First of all, it’s a beautiful course, and for those of us who are not the best golfers in the world, it’s a really fair course. ... Our group of guys is all different ages, some really good, some average, but Silver Lake is fair for all of us. We love the course. It’s always well groomed.
“And the people there. When you go to a place that long, you get to know everybody. They’ve got a lot of longevity in their employees. The bartenders are fantastic and the food is good.”
Champ, president and CEO of iit/SourceTech in Lisle, also hosts his annual company party at Silver Lake in December. “They’re always very accommodating,” he said. “At Silver Lake, the younger generation is taking over and they’re doing a good job.”
Champ added that he gave up his membership at a private country club in favor of the Silver Lake experience.
“I’m so glad that I did,” he said. “A lot of guys that are in our group, I didn’t know them before I started going there, and now I have friends for life.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!