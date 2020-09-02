Family-owned Silver Lake puts the personal touch on each round of golf, event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For years, Orland Park’s water towers proclaimed the village the “World’s Golf Center,” based on a formulation of golf holes per acre.

Five years ago, as golf course land continued to make way for development, the village rebranded.

Felicitas Cortez, executive director of the Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce, said the tower logos now highlight points of direction in the village.

But the village's golfing heritage is alive, including at Silver Lake Country Club, 14700 S. 82nd Ave., bolstered by a strong family tradition.

Amy Coghill is a member of the fourth generation of the Coghill family to work at Silver Lake. If her name sounds familiar, it’s because her great-grandfather and uncles founded the legendary Cog Hill Golf Club in Lemont.

“There were three brothers,” Coghill explained. “They were electricians around the turn of (the last) century, and they did pretty well.”

After an enjoyable golf outing at Oak Hills Country Club in Palos Heights, they decided to build their own course, which opened July 4, 1927, in Lemont. Golfers would come via trolley from Chicago, she said, and their wives would join them in the country for dinner after the games.