I&M Canal corridor in Lockport combines history, culture and recreation

The canal, a 96-mile waterway connecting Lake Michigan at Bridgeport in Chicago to the Illinois River at LaSalle/Peru, operated from 1848 to 1900. Built by the same Irish immigrants that worked on the Erie Canal, it measured 60 feet wide and 6 feet deep and came in at a cost of just more than $6 million. And provided the first direct link between the Great Lakes region and Europe via the Mississippi River and Atlantic Ocean.

Grain and coal barges were pulled by mule teams on tow paths along the I&M Canal.

Tow paths, you say?

Yes, tow paths.

And 120 years later those old tow paths are reimagined as shaded, twisty-turny bike and hiking trails. (There’s even a section downstate available to snowmobilers when the snow tops four inches.) Portions of the old canal have been filled in by mud and fallen trees, but sections are still available for canoeing and kayaking, with Channahon and Morris popular put-in sites.

A 62-mile stretch of the canal remains available for recreational purposes and exploring historic sites along the way as part of the I&M Canal National Heritage Area.

Bicyclists and hikers jumping on the trail at Lockport are common.