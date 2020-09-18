I&M Canal corridor in Lockport combines history, culture and recreation

Tired of taking the same old bike trails during this pandemic? Need new sights and sounds?
Why not visit the Illinois State Museum Lockport Gallery and then take a leisurely bike ride along the I&M Canal National Heritage Trail?
The ISM Lockport Gallery at 210 W. 10th St. in Lockport reopened to the public on Aug. 19 with limited hours and attendance restrictions following a five-month closure due to the pandemic. It's now open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Tuesday through Saturday for groups of 10 or fewer. Reservations are required at www.illinoisstatemuseum.org. A basic health screening is conducted at the door and social distancing guidelines are enforced.
There is no charge for admittance.
The current exhibit, “Surplus Scrap,” runs through Oct. 20. Twenty-three area artists have fashioned found items from the old Joliet Prison into works of art speaking to the issues of social justice, prison reform and environmental stewardship.
“Our artists are all from the region from varying backgrounds,” says John Lustig, gallery manager. “They’re steel workers and teachers, even a glass blower. They looked through the old Joliet Prison for scrap materials to work with, random items destined for the trash. One artist took an old television that was melted in a fire and added images of Jake and Elwood from the 'Blue Brothers' bursting out of the screen. They’re all quite creative. The exhibit is imbued with the spirit of recycling.”
In 2018, the Lockport Gallery partnered with the National Endowment for the Arts for a sculpture exhibit called "Unlocked." Ten sculptors from the region created works that were showcased outdoors. In 2019, it presented "Rocked & Rolled," an exhibit that paired music themes with interesting rocks, minerals and fossils from the gallery collection. That exhibit will be back next spring at Southern Illinois University.
The ISM Lockport Gallery was founded in May of 1987 and was located in the nearby Gaylord Building until 2000, when it moved to the Norton Building, a 150-year-old former granary built of limestone quarried in the area.
Lustig is quick to assure potential visitors that strict cleaning protocols were followed in the five-month lockdown.
“Maintenance staff were in place working as usual,” he says. “We have a museum quality air handling system here. Filters are changed out regularly. There is more emphasis on surface cleaning. We’ve ramped up with more hand sanitizer stations and the floors are clearly marked for Social Distancing. We’ve also moved aside interactive exhibits for the remainder of the pandemic.”
The Illinois State Museum Lockport Gallery stands next to the I&M Canal National Heritage Area Trail.
The I&M in the name stands for Illinois & Michigan.
The canal, a 96-mile waterway connecting Lake Michigan at Bridgeport in Chicago to the Illinois River at LaSalle/Peru, operated from 1848 to 1900. Built by the same Irish immigrants that worked on the Erie Canal, it measured 60 feet wide and 6 feet deep and came in at a cost of just more than $6 million. And provided the first direct link between the Great Lakes region and Europe via the Mississippi River and Atlantic Ocean.
Grain and coal barges were pulled by mule teams on tow paths along the I&M Canal.
Tow paths, you say?
Yes, tow paths.
And 120 years later those old tow paths are reimagined as shaded, twisty-turny bike and hiking trails. (There’s even a section downstate available to snowmobilers when the snow tops four inches.) Portions of the old canal have been filled in by mud and fallen trees, but sections are still available for canoeing and kayaking, with Channahon and Morris popular put-in sites.
A 62-mile stretch of the canal remains available for recreational purposes and exploring historic sites along the way as part of the I&M Canal National Heritage Area.
Bicyclists and hikers jumping on the trail at Lockport are common.
“We’re about at the half-way point between Chicago and Starved Rock,” says Lustig. “Bikers leave their cars in our parking lot and head down to Starved Rock. Many stop in the Lockport Gallery to see our exhibitions. We have an annual attendance that ranges from 14,000 to 16,000 in a normal year. That’s an impressive figure for an off-the-grid site. We’ll put that right alongside most of the university based galleries in the area.”
Lustig added about 10 restaurants are nearby to offer museum visitors everything from fine dining to casual fare.
The annual festivals in the heritage area won’t be back until next year.
“Lockport Days normally draws 5,000 visitors,” says Dan Mulka, marketing manager for the I&M Canal Heritage Corridor Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It has been unfortunate with the pandemic that so many events had to be canceled.”
For details about the I&M National Heritage Corridor Area, visit www.heritagecorridor.com and www.forgeparks.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!