Isometric exercises build muscle with subtle, static movements

Building strength doesn’t have to involve many repetitions with weights.
Those looking for a different regimen can try isometric exercises to work their muscles.
“Isometric exercise is a static contraction of a muscle without any visible movement in the angle of any joint,” said Lisa Crowder, a personal trainer at Franciscan Health Fitness Center in Schererville. “In other words, holding a plank or a squat is considered an isometric exercise.”
Ken Croner, a personal trainer at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe in Munster, said: “The force produced by a muscle exactly balances the resistance imposed upon it” during isometric exercises, and there are a variety of reasons to participate in the activity.
“Isometric exercises increase time under tension while the movement is being performed,” he said. “This will help to trigger a response to promote muscle growth as well as help to maintain joint and tendon health.”
Isometric exercises help build strength.
“The plank, for example, is an excellent way to strengthen the entire core,” which includes the abdominal wall, glutes and back extensors, Crowder said. “During the plank, the body is fighting against gravity at the same time the abdominal muscles are lengthened and not creating bulk.”
Crowder said there are a variety of isometric exercises people can try out, including:
- Side planking
- Yoga chair pose
- Wall hand stands
- Wall sit
- Overhead hold
- Self arm wrestling
- Glute bridge
- Push-up hold
- Holding leg lifts
- Kettlebell racked hold
- Balancing on one foot while holding opposite knee up
- Chest press (pressing your palms together in front of your chest)
In addition to helping people build strength, these movements can help those recovering from injuries.
“When an individual is recovering from an injury, the injured muscles lack the timing and control that are necessary for function and stability,” Croner said. “Isometric exercises can be a valuable asset to help improve these areas.”
Croner said isometric exercises also could be “extremely beneficial” for those with arthritis because the movements are static. But people with arthritis should be particular when choosing isometric exercises because some can add stress on joints.
“Holding a wall sit could be too much stress for someone dealing with arthritis in the knees or hip joints,” Crowder said. “But doing braced TRX squats at a moderate pace could feel OK for that person while still working the same muscle groups as the wall sit.”
TRX training involves the use of suspension straps to perform exercises.
Crowder said people react differently after exercising. It’s common to experience muscle soreness or tenderness, but people should take notice if they feel acute pain during physical activities.
“The rule of thumb is that if there is pain involved during or after doing any type of strength training, then you should not continue to do it, but rather find some modification that better suits the individual’s body,” Crowder said.
She said people can turn to a certified personal trainer to learn of exercise modifications to avoid pain.
“Then, if any type of pain continues, you should connect with your primary health care provider,” Crowder said.
