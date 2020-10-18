Isometric exercises build muscle with subtle, static movements

Building strength doesn’t have to involve many repetitions with weights.

Those looking for a different regimen can try isometric exercises to work their muscles.

“Isometric exercise is a static contraction of a muscle without any visible movement in the angle of any joint,” said Lisa Crowder, a personal trainer at Franciscan Health Fitness Center in Schererville. “In other words, holding a plank or a squat is considered an isometric exercise.”

Ken Croner, a personal trainer at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe in Munster, said: “The force produced by a muscle exactly balances the resistance imposed upon it” during isometric exercises, and there are a variety of reasons to participate in the activity.

“Isometric exercises increase time under tension while the movement is being performed,” he said. “This will help to trigger a response to promote muscle growth as well as help to maintain joint and tendon health.”

Isometric exercises help build strength.