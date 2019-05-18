GRIFFITH — On the last Wednesday of each month, the scene at Twincade swells with visitors.
Young and old, they crowd the restaurant to the point of standing room only. Drinks in hand, they wait for the start of the show.
The music begins, and out pops Donut from the back, the ringleader for the night. The crowd cheers as she lip syncs, shakes hands, dishes out high-fives and struts her stuff.
So begins another monthly drag show at the bar.
By day, Donut is otherwise known as Judah McQueen, of Valparaiso. McQueen is a music producer trying to make his mark in the industry while traveling around the area and country. By night, McQueen dons the Donut persona not only at Twincade, but also other establishments in the Chicago area.
"This is the best job," McQueen said. "These shows are a party."
Donning the Donut persona, she keeps the crowd laughing and smiling with raunchy jokes, teases at audience members' appearances, dancing and more.
"I believe every living creature is entitled to dignity, respect, love, acceptance and appreciation. Any time I'm in the building, that is going to be the motif of the night. It's all about inclusion," McQueen said.
The drag shows, which have been hosted for more than half a year, evolved out of weekly Pride nights at the bar. Owner Patricia Sidener brought in McQueen to help emcee the events.
"Judah is so funny, and he loves to work the crowd," Sidener said.
"He gets personal with everyone, and he cares. He's very engaging and looks you straight in the eye. It's pretty amazing to have someone that takes pride in this, too."
McQueen has done elements of drag for the past 10 years since he graduated high school. The New York native attended Columbia College Chicago and took party in the Windy City's drag scene. However, McQueen says the drag scene was different almost a decade ago, and didn't became as popular until the popular television series "RuPaul's Drag Race," now in its 11th season, came around.
"Beyond a shadow of a doubt, RuPaul contributed to the resurgence," McQueen said. "There was still a stigma against drag queens. They've really shown that it's an art form to be enjoyed rather than a lifestyle to be concealed. 'Drag Race' really shows that we're people, too."
A former football player, McQueen describes Donut as "a monster of a queen," but someone who keeps it lighthearted with comedy.
"No matter what I'm performing, any time I have time to talk to people, I rely on my comedy," McQueen said.
"If you've got people laughing, if you give something for people to laugh at, everyone comes together. I'm going to entertain people for as long as they crave entertainment. I'm probably going to die on a stage at Madison Square Garden when I'm 96."
McQueen's lineups for each month include drag queens from the Region and some of the numerous drag queens who live in Chicago.
Though competitive, it's a labor of love
Aaron Strug, of Highland, is only nearly three years into the scene, and performs as Synthetic at Twincade. Strug and his aunt, Tiffany Cleek, worked together to spur the first Pride night at the bar. He started experimenting with makeup, wigs and clothing in 2016. Finally, after plucking up some courage, Strug first performed May 2017 at Dragzilla at Liar's Club in Chicago.
"It was terrifying," Strug said. "Even now, when I’m about to go on stage I get really jittery and my heart starts to race."
Strug works as a hair stylist and bartender during the day and performs several nights a week in downtown Chicago. Strug describes Synthetic as the combination and mixture of all the different personas or stereotypes he embodied growing up. Twincade is a likable venue for Strug to perform at for the hometown aspect, he says.
"Drag is just fun," Strug said. "It gives people a break from the outside world and lets people have a good time. I’ll bring people on stage with me, I’ll dance on people."
Strug has his sights set on moving to Chicago and continuing to perform in the scene there. The larger world of drag is an intricate and complex environment where showing up is half the battle, according to Missy Banks.
Banks, of Chicago, spent part of her childhood in East Chicago. As a transgender woman, she performs as a bio queen, one of several drag personalities that also include club queens, pageant queens and more.
"It's my calling," Banks said. "I’ve always been performing, dressing up, doing those things. I’ve always known about drag."
Extensive effort goes into the prep and performance.
As it often isn't a day job, queens can expect to spend a few hours applying makeup and the materials for their outfit, and then commuting to their venue for the night. Once there, queens actively mingle with the crowd throughout the night aside from the scheduled stints to dance, lip sync and earn tips, Banks said.
"From Thursday to Sunday, I probably sleep four to five hours," she said.
Establishing a presence locally also opens up networking opportunities for future bookings and opportunities in the "cutthroat" business. After working hard at it, Banks earned the opportunity to be the drag daughter of Monica Beverly Hillz, a former RuPaul's "Drag Race" contestant, and the drag sister of London Fog.
"Doing drag is one of the harder things anyone can possibly do," Banks said. "If you’re not seen that much, then your career dies. I’m my own manager, I’m my own creative artist, I’m my own publisher."
It's a long way to the top, and everyone has to start somewhere. Despite the occasional negative opposition from some community members, Judah McQueen intends for Twincade's drag and pride nights to promote inclusive and wildly entertaining fun.
"Nothing righteous will come without opposition, and that's not going to stop us from putting on the best drag show in Indiana every month," McQueen said.
"I just hope to represent myself, Twincade, and all the drag queens of the universe when we're here, we're queer and we want a beer. We're here to party."