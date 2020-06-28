Local laws, safety measures come into play with do-it-yourself fireworks shows

Fireworks laws in the Midwest

ILLINOIS

Illinois remains one of the toughest states in the nation when it comes to banning fireworks. The state doesn’t allow for the sale of hand-held fireworks, such as bottle rockets, firecrackers and Roman candles. Anyone who violates Illinois’ Explosives Act, which includes transport, possession or storing illegal fireworks, can face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Illinois does not allow its residents to use fireworks except sparklers, snaps and snakes. at any time of year, including the Fourth of July.

INDIANA

Since 2006, consumer fireworks have been legal in Indiana.

Under Indiana law, fireworks are permitted to be shot off from 10 a.m. to midnight during the Fourth of July holiday. Every other day between June 29 and July 9, fireworks only legally can be used from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.

Fireworks can be purchased only by people 18 and older. Fireworks may be used on the user's property; on the property of someone who has consented to the use of fireworks; or at a special discharge location, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

WISCONSIN

Wisconsin allows residents to buy and possess certain types of fireworks, but most are illegal to use. And if you want set ‘em off, you need a permit.

Sparklers, snakes, smoke bombs, noisemakers and other novelty poppers or devices are fair game, but any hand-held firework that can be shot in the air — such as bottle rockets, Roman candles and firecrackers — is illegal. Violators can face hefty fines.