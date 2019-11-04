This month as we commemorate Veterans Day and take time to honor those who have served in different branches of the military, it’s an appropriate time to plan a visit to one of of the museums or other sites dedicated to the U.S. Military.
You can find some military attractions closer to home that can be accomplished as a day trip, but these two museums will provide quite an exciting experience and can make for a memorable overnighter or weekend trip.
Rock Island Arsenal Museum
Rock Island, Illinois
The Rock Island Arsenal Museum dates back to July 4, 1905 and is the Army’s second oldest museum. The primary mission is to collect, preserve and interpret the history of Rock Island Arsenal and Arsenal Island. It has a collection of over 1200 U.S., foreign, civilian and military small arms on display.
View exhibits that tell the story of the people involved in Arsenal Island’s history, the manufacturing processes used at the arsenal and military equipment that was produced at Rock Island Arsenal.
The museum is located on an active post, but visitors can obtain a pass at the Moline Gate Visitors Center with valid ID and completion of a criminal background check. The 946-acre island on the Mississippi River has a U.S. Army installation established in 1862 and active in every U.S. Deployment since the Civil War. In 1969, the arsenal was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Guided tours are also available of the Colonel Davenport House built in 1833. The Mississippi River Visitors Center, located at Lock & Dam 15 and operated by the U.S. Army Crops of Engineers, provides a vantage point to observe and learn about the function of the lock and dam system and barge traffic on the river. Also on the island is one of 117 national cemeteries operated by the Veterans Administration in the United States. It covers 70 acres and was originally a cemetery for Union prison guards at the Rock Island Prison Barracks, established in 1863.
National Museum of the United States Air Force
Dayton, Ohio
Located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base just outside Dayton, the National Museum of the USAF is the oldest and largest military aviation museum in the world. The site is provided as a public service by the public affairs division and admission is free.
The impressive and massive museum covers early aircraft up to today’s most high-tech military jets to presidential planes to space craft. It starts with the Early Years gallery and the covers the first planes used in World War I, changing the shape of modern combat. The museum moves chronologically on to World War II, the Korean War, Southeast Asia War Gallery, Cold War Gallery, Missile Gallery and Space Gallery.
A number of planes have undergone restoration at the facility, including the Memphis Belle, a Boeing B17F Flying Fortress that inspired two Hollywood films. The completed plane is now on display for viewing.
There’s also an opportunity to board one of several presidential planes on display, including the one that carried Kennedy’s body after his assassination.
For $16, you can go a round in an interactive flight simulator that can roll 360 degrees. A movie ride ($8 per person) is another fun simulator that takes you through the furthest regions of outer space.
There’s more aircraft outdoors, a theater with an 80-foot screen that shows 2D and 3D movies and you can purchase a set of custom dog tags.
Other military attractions
First Division Museum at Cantigny Park, Wheaton, Illinois
Russell Military Museum, Zion, Illinois
Illinois State Military Museum, Springfield, Illinois
Civil War Museum, Kenosha, Wisconsin
Pritzker Military Museum, Chicago
Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Indianapolis
Indiana War Memorial Museum, Indianapolis
Indiana Military Museum, Vincennes, Indiana
Camp Atterbury Museum & Outdoor Veterans Memorial, Edinburgh, Indiana
USS Silversides Submarine Museum, Muskegon, Michigan
USS LST 393, Muskegon, Michigan
Michigan Heroes Museum, Frankenmuth, Michigan
Michigan Military Heritage Museum, Grass Lake, Michigian
Iowa Gold Star Military Museum, Johnston, Iowa