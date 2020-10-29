Monks, madonnas and why the Southland is considered a hotbed of paranormal activity

Bielski notes what ghost hunters call The Archer Triangle, an area roughly bounded by Willow Springs, Justice and Lockport. “Consider the amount of water there,” she says. “The Illinois & Michigan Canal and the Calumet-Sag Channel and all the sloughs and streams and lakes. Spirits are attracted to water, especially running water. Ghosts love active water, and the combination of water and limestone so close together.

“Water and limestone and the electrical energy produced,” she continues. It’s a theory that came out of England in the 1970s and is one I’ve been writing about since the 1980s in connection to St. James at the Sag and the nearby limestone quarries. Water and limestone are thought to act as a 'battery’ for paranormal activity. Where ever you have high concentrations of water and limestone you’re more likely to have people experiencing the paranormal.”

Kaczmarek offers a different take on limestone. “We’re not sure why ghosts are attracted to limestone, but we do know limestone is a sedimentary rock that was put down layer upon layer, often trapping and killing animals. There is the layer where fossilized remains of animals are found, so perhaps that is a key as well.”