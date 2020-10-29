Monks, madonnas and why the Southland is considered a hotbed of paranormal activity

Pardon the noble ghost hunter this Halloween season if he or she seems a tad bit, ahhh, blue? Disappointed? Frustrated even?
Halloween usually is a time to get out and chase after paranormal research projects or to lead tours of haunted places and eerie spaces, where that shadow slipping behind the scraggly burr oak ma or may not be Uncle Butch sneaking away from the group for a quick smoke.
COVID-19 put the kibosh on standard Halloween ghost tours for 2020.
Gone for now are the bus tours of 40 people to such hot spots at The Forge in Blue Island, says Neal Gibbons, founder and lead researcher with Graveside Paranormal.
But that doesn't make the time of year any less spiritually potent or the Southland any less of a paranormal destination dating back to the days when Marquette and Jolliet discovered the commercial value of the area.
Author/researchers Ursula Bielski of Chicago Ghost Tours and Dale Kaczmarek of the Ghost Research Society link Halloween to a “thinning of the veil” that separates the natural and spirit worlds. This veil of energy is thought by some to reach near transparency in the days directly before and after Halloween. Paranormal shenanigans pick up as Halloween nears, and we mortals grow sensitive to wayward ghostly spirits slipping back and forth through the frayed cloak.
“We’re more aware,” says Bielski. “Around Halloween people look for occurrences not so easily explained. They’re looking … so they’re likely to see something.”
“More eyes and ears are open,” agrees Kaczmarek, who became fascinated with paranormal happenings as a kid while listening to his folks telling ghost stories. “It’s tradition, too. Going back to Druid and pagan rituals honoring the dead. Think of All Saints Day and All Souls Day. And All Hallows Eve, which we call Halloween. Jack-o-Lanterns came out of those traditions. Jack-o'-lanterns are decorative today. In earlier times bonfires and lighted pumpkins were set out on All Hallows Eve to ward off evil spirits.”
OK, but why is the Southland so, er, alive with paranormal activity?
Bielski, Kaczmarek and Gibbons point to an abundance of “ley lines” in the region.
That's paranormal researcher lingo for underground bands of energy following ancient Indian trails. They’re usually diagonal paths. Think present day Archer Avenue. Many believe spirits are attracted to ley lines and perhaps even take strength from them.
“Yes, I’m a firm believer in ley lines,” says Kaczmarek. “Ley lines connect up haunted and sacred sites. They are lines of energy beyond our understanding. Our Archer Avenue Tour connects 20 (haunted) sites in a straight line. And those are only the public sites. We’ve researched paranormal activity in private homes and businesses along Archer where the people involved don’t want to talk about it.”
Bielski notes what ghost hunters call The Archer Triangle, an area roughly bounded by Willow Springs, Justice and Lockport. “Consider the amount of water there,” she says. “The Illinois & Michigan Canal and the Calumet-Sag Channel and all the sloughs and streams and lakes. Spirits are attracted to water, especially running water. Ghosts love active water, and the combination of water and limestone so close together.
“Water and limestone and the electrical energy produced,” she continues. It’s a theory that came out of England in the 1970s and is one I’ve been writing about since the 1980s in connection to St. James at the Sag and the nearby limestone quarries. Water and limestone are thought to act as a 'battery’ for paranormal activity. Where ever you have high concentrations of water and limestone you’re more likely to have people experiencing the paranormal.”
Kaczmarek offers a different take on limestone. “We’re not sure why ghosts are attracted to limestone, but we do know limestone is a sedimentary rock that was put down layer upon layer, often trapping and killing animals. There is the layer where fossilized remains of animals are found, so perhaps that is a key as well.”
Bielski emphasizes the role continuity plays in high number of accounts of paranormal happenings in and near The Archer Triangle. “Families live in their homes there for generations. They’ve stayed put. These older communities are still intact. There’s a long-standing cultural connection here. Stories are passed down from generation to generation. They’re passed down and collected and remembered better than you find in more transient areas.”
Stories like the Phantom Monks of St. James at Sag Bridge?
Kaczmarek recalls the Phantom Monk stories beginning around 1973 with consistent reports of “several robed monk-like figures climbing the Sag Bridge from an open field to the east and northeast. Carrying candles and chanting in a language thought to be Latin. But there has never been any (direct) connection of monks to St. James Sag.”
One version of the Phantom Monks tale has eight or nine brothers entering the church grounds and disappearing. Other tellings have the monks keeping watch over a cemetery on the property.
Bielski thinks “St. James at the Sag is an example of an authentic ghost story that became cloudy after the priests (at St. James Sag) started dressing up as monks to scare away kids looking for ghosts.”
Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery is also a spectral wonderland.
Accessible through Rubio Woods Forest Preserve, Bachelor’s Grove has long been known for its sightings: A ghostly farmer and his plow and horse in a hurry or the so-called “Madonna in White” sometimes carrying her baby and other times looking for her baby.
A spooky old caretaker has been known to accost visitors and then disappear if they look away for a second. He may live in the floating white Victorian house that comes and goes.
“Bachelor’s Grove until the 1950s was beautiful,” explains Gibbons. “Families went to picnic back there deep in the cemetery and visit the graves. Kids swam in the pond. Very nice. Tranquil. The 1960s is when the cultists started coming in. They did animal sacrifices. They dug up graves. This is all my opinion, but I think there was infestation and the cemetery land was oppressed. People conjuring and opening portals and doing what they shouldn’t do. And this (activity) was followed by possession."
When Gibbons takes tour groups to Bachelor’s Grove, they stay about an hour. “We record weird voices in Bachelor’s Grove. Check our YouTube channel. The EVP recordings. I will say I think the trail leading to the cemetery is more haunted than the cemetery itself. Go ahead and visit … but don’t stay too long. You wonder about people who go back to Bachelor’s Grove regularly. What’s drawing them back? Is it a possession?”
The legends are not limited to Southwest Cook County.
Kaczmarek has heard reports of a headless man walking near Gougar Road and Route 6 in New Lennox Township. “There’s a rumor that he killed himself in a nearby barn, “ says Kaczmarek. “I’ve also heard about drivers along Bruce Road seeing a torso of a man floating toward cars on the right side of the road. But when cars approach the stop sign at the intersection, the image fades from view.”
He adds that the auditorium at Lockport Central High School is haunted by cold spots. “People also talk about sitting next to a figure during performances in the auditorium who is very quiet. And when the performance ends, the figure disappears right before their eyes.”
Stories? Actual paranormal phenomenon? Even Gibbons can't say for sure.
“I call them legendary stories,” Gibbons says. “Most of them are made up and told for effect. Resurrection Mary is about the girl hitchhiker who’s a ghost. Everyone knows about Resurrection Mary. She was out dancing at the old Oh Henry Ballroom in Willowbrook and needed a ride. She gets in the car with a guy and either asks to be let out at the cemetery or he turns away for a second and she vanishes."
Gibbons considers stories such as these morality tales. "Don’t get into cars with strangers and don’t hang around the ballroom smokin’ and drinkin’. Or what happened to Resurrection Mary could happen to you!”
