More men finding the agility, presence benefits of yoga

“When you’re stretching, you’re breathing too. … Sometimes you stop breathing when you’re in tough situations,” Weinmann said.

Sarah Johnson, owner and teacher at Now Yoga Club & Community Center in St. John, said men and women can be more conscious of their breathing during yoga, which can improve focus and performance.

She said some of her male clients come from sports and fitness backgrounds, and they find unexpected gains from yoga.

“Even though they came to their yoga practice with physical strength, they didn’t realize all the different ways yoga would increase their strength and even recovery time from other activities,” Johnson said.

Flexibility, endurance and balance are some of the other benefits of yoga, she said.

“If you are regularly lifting weights, for example, including yoga in your regimen will bring much needed balance to your workout and help with injury prevention,” Johnson said.

“Very generally speaking, I’ve seen that sometimes men aren’t as physically flexible as women when they first start yoga, but I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: flexibility is not a prerequisite to practicing yoga!” Johnson said.