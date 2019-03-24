WEST LAFAYETTE — When American astronaut Neil Armstrong took the first step on the moon 50 years ago this July, he immediately entered the pantheon of individuals across all time who accomplished something previously believed to be impossible.
But Armstrong, who died in 2012, likely would be the first to point out that he was an actual human being, with numerous earth-based successes and failures to prove it, including a C grade in the Calculus 2 course he took as a student at Purdue University.
His alma mater last week put that report card, along with numerous other rare documents and objects Armstrong acquired over his lifetime, on display in a new exhibition highlighting the person, scholar and scientist Armstrong was — in addition to the world's most famous moon walker.
"Apollo in the Archives: Selections from the Neil A. Armstrong Papers," offers a behind-the-scenes look at Armstrong's work before and after the Apollo 11 moon landing through the Ohio native's voluminous personal records that were donated to Purdue following his death.
"He kept everything," said Tracy Grimm, exhibit curator and associate head of Purdue Archives and Special Collections.
"We have his student notebooks and some of his textbooks all the way through his entire career at NASA and beyond. So we have papers, reports, photographs, lots of photographs, recordings, fan mail — he kept all of his fan mail."
Grimm said Armstrong wanted his papers to be used for research, and Purdue students and faculty, as well as academics from around the world, have studied the documents to analyze everything from spacesuit design to the pressures of publicity and celebrity.
"These are the materials that really let a scholar, a Ph.D. student, an undergraduate see what the day-to-day was like for a human being who was involved in the endeavors of flight and space exploration," Grimm said.
At the same time, Grimm said the unique objects in the exhibition give the general public an opportunity to get to know who Armstrong really was through the items he chose to save.
They include an Apollo 11 flight suit worn by Armstrong, his NASA astronaut program acceptance letter, Apollo 11 lunar surface maps used on the lunar module, the translunar/transearth trajectory plotting chart from Apollo 11 and the personal items Armstrong carried on his Gemini 8 mission, among many others.
The exhibit also features a Purdue centennial flag that Armstrong flew to the moon on Apollo 11 in 1969 and later presented to the university.
"Now here we are, it's the 150th year of Purdue, it's the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, and we have this symbolic item, this flag, that's a pretty great part of the collection," Grimm said.
Separately, Purdue's Ringel Gallery will feature artwork inspired by Armstrong's archival collection starting Monday and running through May 11, also in the Stewart Center.
The artists on display, including Frances Gallardo, Michael Oatman and Jennifer Scheuer, bring art, engineering and science together to imagine new horizons informed by archival documents and artifacts contained in the Armstrong Papers and the papers of other astronauts and engineers who attended Purdue.
Purdue is known as "The Cradle of Astronauts" for the 24 space fliers, including Armstrong, who attended the university.
The Armstrong exhibit is free and available to view between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Eastern time, Mondays through Fridays until Aug. 16 on the fourth floor of the Humanities, Social Sciences and Education Library in the Stewart Center on Purdue's West Lafayette campus.