No gathering is too small for a DJ, bounce house or even a 40x20-foot movie screen

Summer is here, but the exclamation point that usually accompanies that phrase is more of a question mark in 2020.
With many businesses inching their way back to some semblance of “normal” as states continue to ease their pandemic-related restrictions, it’s hard to stay up to date on just what is and isn’t going to be open and available —particularly when it comes to planning parties or other get-togethers.
That birthday celebration at the bowling alley or arcade, that pool party at the waterpark, that anniversary dinner and dance at the banquet hall are subject to shifting guidelines and phased re-openings. But there’s been one place that has been ready and waiting to host a party — the old, reliable backyard.
“Summer is always the busiest time of year for entertaining,” says Steve Rader, owner of party rental service Willie Fun in Madison, Wis. “But this year, we’ve seen a lot of events that would have been held at formal venues moving to a more intimate home setting.”
Rader notes that as part of the move back to the backyard, many parties have downsized to accommodate fewer guests in keeping with local mandates and general safety recommendations. But even in these smaller, less elaborate affairs, customers are looking for the same kind of summertime fun they would in other years, with tents, arcade games, inflatables and DJ dance floors — as well as the occasional pony ride or foam party — among the popular options at Willie Fun.
“What has been consistent is families still want to have fun and enjoy their summer,” Rader says.
With Illinois among the most stringent states when it comes to pandemic re-opening, there has been plenty of demand for home options as families look to maximize their summer entertainment options. So even as the usually packed schedule of rentals for churches, schools, large groups and public events has taken a big hit, Cindy Backstein says private demand for backyard bounce houses and other equipment has grown at family-owned Central Illinois Inflatables in Springfield. And with pools and waterparks in the state heavily restricted or closed for the time being, the usually warm opening to summer has made pools and inflatable slides particularly popular.
“Our most requested item so far has definitely been anything with water,” Backstein says, with inflatable slides and pools of all kinds suddenly dotting backyards all around central Illinois every weekend.
It certainly hasn’t been anything resembling a normal season for the crew at Party People Entertainment in Hobart, Ind., either. But CEO Chris Pahl says that even as the company has had to reschedule dozens of its bread-and-butter weddings and private DJ events, another less-heralded party option on the company’s menu has exploded.
“While our wedding entertainment business has taken a huge hit, our outdoor drive-in movie business is booming,” Pahl says, noting a huge spike in backyard interest for a medium that is red-hot all across a movie-starved nation. Party People’s home movie night packages run from $400 for a 12-by-7-foot movie screen to $3,000 for a 40-by-20-foot screen.
Another popular option helping to offset the company’s lost wedding business this year has been DJ entertainment for home graduation parties. Because even as gatherings have gotten more intimate in a summer unlike any other, there’s still plenty to celebrate.
“Summer has always been our busy season, but I would definitely say that everyone is going to feel better in the safety of their own home this year,” Pahl says
