No gathering is too small for a DJ, bounce house or even a 40x20-foot movie screen

Summer is here, but the exclamation point that usually accompanies that phrase is more of a question mark in 2020.

With many businesses inching their way back to some semblance of “normal” as states continue to ease their pandemic-related restrictions, it’s hard to stay up to date on just what is and isn’t going to be open and available —particularly when it comes to planning parties or other get-togethers.

That birthday celebration at the bowling alley or arcade, that pool party at the waterpark, that anniversary dinner and dance at the banquet hall are subject to shifting guidelines and phased re-openings. But there’s been one place that has been ready and waiting to host a party — the old, reliable backyard.

“Summer is always the busiest time of year for entertaining,” says Steve Rader, owner of party rental service Willie Fun in Madison, Wis. “But this year, we’ve seen a lot of events that would have been held at formal venues moving to a more intimate home setting.”