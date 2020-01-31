Proper lessons can keep kids safe in the pool, lake, ocean

While the weather outside may be frightful, but there's no time like the present to get your kids in the swim of things.

You may be planning a trip to warmer climes, where water safety becomes paramount.

One of the first things to consider when keeping kids safe around water is to familiarize them with being in water and teaching them swimming basics.

“Knowing how to swim and proper survival swim techniques, such as floating on your back, play a crucial role in preventing drowning. Swimming lessons will teach children several different ways to swim and float and instill confidence in a child that could reduce panic in a sudden immersion in water,” said Dr. Matt Louzon, program coordinator of Safe Kids South Chicagoland and ThinkFirst University of Chicago. “Older children who never had formal swim lessons may also benefit from the advanced swim techniques and survival methods taught at higher level lessons. Since older children are more likely to swim in open water, such as a Great Lake or the ocean, these advanced methods may be put to the test in the more challenging conditions of a natural body of water.”