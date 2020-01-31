You are the owner of this article.
Proper lessons can keep kids safe in the pool, lake, ocean
Kids' health

Proper lessons can keep kids safe in the pool, lake, ocean

While the weather outside may be  frightful, but there's no time like the present to get your kids in the swim of things. 

You may be planning a trip to warmer climes, where  water safety becomes  paramount.

One of the first things to consider when keeping kids safe around water is to familiarize them with being in water and teaching them swimming basics.

“Knowing how to swim and proper survival swim techniques, such as floating on your back, play a crucial role in preventing drowning. Swimming lessons will teach children several different ways to swim and float and instill confidence in a child that could reduce panic in a sudden immersion in water,” said Dr. Matt Louzon, program coordinator of Safe Kids South Chicagoland and ThinkFirst University of Chicago. “Older children who never had formal swim lessons may also benefit from the advanced swim techniques and survival methods taught at higher level lessons. Since older children are more likely to swim in open water, such as a Great Lake or the ocean, these advanced methods may be put to the test in the more challenging conditions of a natural body of water.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends starting swim lessons between 1 and 4 years old. Infant lessons before the age of 1 have not yet been shown to be useful, said Louzon, “but they can increase parents' awareness of water and serve as a refresher for adults who haven’t taken lessons since childhood.”

He said he would not discourage anyone from taking lessons with an infant but warns not to let such lessons give a false sense of security about their infant’s safety around water.

Local YMCAs, park districts and high schools often offer beginning swim lessons for kids. At the Crossroads YMCA locations in Crown Point, Hammond and Whiting, swim classes are available for those as young as 6 months. Toddler classes include parents in the pool with children and independent lessons start around age 3. Around age 6, kids can take a range of classes to  expand their skills.

“Water safety is a big part of swim lessons at the Y," said Jill Schaffenberger, marketing director of Crossroads YMCA. “We introduce that water safety component and work with parents so they know how to avoid risks in and around water.”

According to Aquatic Director Pam Kaiser, the preschool swim classes for age 3-5 have a child/instructor ratio of 1 to 4. For youth swimming classes, ages 6-12, the ratio is 1 to 6. Classes for kids younger than 3 include a parent in the water to introduce them to water with a series of interactive games and songs.

Louzon has a few recommendations to ensure a safer environment when kids are near water. First, be sure a responsible, non-drinking adult is watching children while in water. “While many beaches or pools have lifeguards, those lifeguards are watching a large area, and they do not know your child. You may recognize signs of distress on your child’s face before a lifeguard,” he said.

Being aware of the signs of drowning is also important, he added. “Drowning looks nothing like on television. Drowning is mostly silent as your body’s only concern is breathing, and someone usually cannot yell for help. Reflexes kick in where head tilts back, gasping for air, and the person is bobbing off the bottom of the water, trying to keep their head above water.”

Swimming in large bodies of water adds risks, including rip currents and undertows and reduced visibility of objects such as sharp rocks that can cause injury when diving. When swimming indoors, kids should be aware of drains with suction can trap a child under water, he noted.

Parents also shouldn’t depend on flotation devices to substitute for supervision. “We don’t recommend using floats such as rafts, beach balls, etc. without using a life jacket as you can be detached from them very easily,” said Louzon. “We also do not recommend them at all in large bodies of water because even a minor wind will push them out into deep water and may drag a child or person with them.”

Where to swim

Looking for a place for swim lessons in the Region? Here are a few places to consider:

Hammond Family YMCA

7322 Southeastern Ave.

Hammond

219-845-1057

Whiting YMCA

1938 Clark Ave.

Whiting

219-370-5091

Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA

100 W. Burrell Drive

Crown Point

219-633-5810

crymca.org

These three Crossroads YMCAs offer lessons year-round for infants, preschoolers, youths and adults. Private lessons and special needs swim lessons are also available.

Aqua Tots Swim School

655 W. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-232-5032

aqua-tots.com

Lessons offered year round for ages 4 months to 12 years and private lessons for adults.

Hobart High School

2211 E. 10th St.

Hobart

219-942-8521

Swim lessons offered in summer.

Lake Central High School

8400 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8551

One week in September, two weeks in April, and summer

Munster Community Pool

8837 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-6933

Lessons in summer during pool’s operating season

Made in the shade

Dr. Matt Louzon, program coordinator of Safe Kids South Chicagoland and ThinkFirst University of Chicago, warns parents that drowning isn’t the only danger at the beach.

“The sun and heat pose dangers to all members of your family. As little as five sunburns in your lifetime doubles your risk of skin cancer. Be sure to purchase broad spectrum sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Also reapply regularly as it wears off quickly with water or sweat,” he said, adding that sunscreen can expire and lose effectiveness. "For extra protection consider SPF rated clothing for swimwear such as rash guards. Children under 6 months should not wear sunscreen due to possible side effects so choose other physical sun barriers such as rash guards, tents, hats and umbrellas.”

He also reminds parents that children are susceptible to dehydration in the sun so they should increase water intake. Babies should breastfeed or have bottles more frequently when it’s hot. It's also important to avoid citrus fruits at the beach as they contain a chemical that increases light sensitivity if the fruit touches the skin, he notes. This can cause blisters, rashes and severe sunburn in exposed areas.

Dr. Poj Lysouvakon, associate professor of pediatrics with UChicago Medicine and pediatric director, Mother-Baby Unit at Comer Children's Hospital, echoed the importance of sun safety, suggesting that direct exposure be avoided from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. when the sun's rays are strongest even on cold days and to apply sunscreen at least 30 minutes before going outside and re-apply every two hours — and more often when the child is in the water — using mineral-based sunscreens on sensitive spots such as nose, cheeks and tops of ears. 

