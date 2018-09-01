GURNEE, Ill. — Six Flags Great America announced Thursday a revolutionary, triple-record breaking, new roller coaster coming to the park in 2019.
Maxx Force will be the fastest launch coaster in North America, and feature the fastest inversion and highest double inversion of any roller coaster in the world.
“Six Flags reigns supreme for record-breaking, one-of-a-kind rides and world-class thrills,” said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi.
“The new Maxx Force coaster is in a class all by itself, launching riders from zero to 78 mph in under two seconds. No other coaster in the country accelerates at that blistering speed.”
Maxx Force highlights include:
* A unique air-powered launching system propelling guests forward at record speeds.
* The world’s highest double inversion at 175 feet above the ground.
The fastest inversion on any roller coaster in the world with a 60 mph zero-G roll.
* Five high-speed inversions.
* One-of-a-kind custom coaster trains modeled after Formula One racing cars.
Maxx Force will be the park’s 17th roller coaster and is scheduled to debut in summer 2019 in the Carousel Plaza area of the park.
For more information on Maxx Force and the 2019 season at Six Flags Great America, visit www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/newfor2019.
Six Flag Great America also announces the start of 2019 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day featuring the best deal of the year — save over 70 percent on a 2019 Pass.
From Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Season Pass with every Pass purchased. Gold Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Great America, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.
