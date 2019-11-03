A Crown Point woman fulfilled a longtime dream last month by reaching the Baxter Peak of Mount Katahdin in Maine, completing a half-year trek of nearly 2,200 miles along the full length of the Appalachian Trail.
Megan Hernandez's Oct. 3 arrival completed a journey she started March 17 at Springer Mountain in Georgia.
The trail's path through 14 states traverses the Appalachian range, with elevations ranging from 124 feet in New York's Bear Mountain State Park to 6,643 feet atop Clingman's Dome in Tennessee, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
"It was one of the hardest things I've ever done," said 30-year-old Hernandez, who grew up in Lowell. "It was just something I always wanted to do. The idea of being able to live off the land is intriguing."
The trail
Hernandez, who worked as an oncology nurse before embarking on her Appalachian adventure, always has enjoyed the outdoors, but had never done a substantial backpacking hike — certainly nothing as challenging as the Appalachian Trail. She said she her endurance grew as the journey continued.
"You definitely grow," she said. "In the beginning I was doing eight, maybe 10 miles a day. At the end I was doing 20. You get your trail legs."
She said her longest day covered about 31 miles.
Knees and feet absorbed most of the physical challenge.
"I had terrible blisters multiple times," Hernandez said. "In the very beginning I had a lot of knee pain, but eventually my knee worked itself out."
And she was hit by a stomach ailment she suspects was norovirus.
Weather also posed a challenge. At the beginning, "it was pretty cold — there was a 16-degree day." By midsummer, in Virginia, "they had 100-degree index days."
And at other times, "there were days it rained five days straight." Clothing and gear would be soaked that entire time.
The terrain varied substantially along the trail, whose route is marked by white "blazes," or markings painted on trees.
"You're constantly going up and down," Hernandez said of the elevation changes. But, "the very worst was Pennsylvania — it was all rocks and very hard on the knees."
That was compounded by a relative scarcity of water along the trail in that state.
Her favorite parts of the trip came at the end, in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. "I was there in the fall, which is absolutely beautiful."
Hernandez noted the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire as a particularly impressive hike.
Her gear and supplies included a tent, small stove and a cooking pot, a sleeping bag rated for 20 degrees, one outfit of clothing, a couple pairs of socks and four to seven days' worth of food.
"My pack weighed, I would say, 30 to 35 pounds," she said. At one point she purchased a lighter pack, and she regularly replaced shoes.
"Along the whole trail I went through five different pairs of shoes," she said.
Life on the trail
Hernandez said the effort requires an investment of about $6,000 to $8,000. She said she saved "a long time" and has an "extremely supportive" husband, whom she married last year in the Great Smoky Mountains.
In addition to gear and supplies, hikers pay for the occasional hostel or hotel room, and to eat at a restaurant in town when they get a chance.
"Every three to seven days you end up in a town where you resupply, get food, take a shower," Hernandez said.
Her preparations also included a haircut: "I chose to buzz my hair off prior to leaving for the trail for easier maintenance."
The majority of nights are spent camping, either in a tent or in three-sided shelters found along the trail. "They're just out in the middle of the woods," Hernandez said.
Meals for Hernandez, who is vegan, meant oatmeal in the morning, Zatarain's rice-and-beans mix "almost every day" and "a lot of Clif bars."
"You're hungry all the time," she acknowledged — one of the reasons town visits are so welcome, giving hikers the chance to fill up.
Food became a particular challenge one day when a bear got hold of her food bag, which was hanging from a tree.
In addition to bears, sightings of moose and deer — particularly in the Shenandoah — are common, and on a smaller scale, beavers and chipmunks — along with "a lot of bugs" — are familiar companions.
Human encounters involve other hikers, volunteers, who are largely responsible for maintaining the trail, and people offering "trail magic" — traditional acts of generosity that can include food, first aid supplies and simple favors like the opportunity to dispose of garbage.
The trail magic tradition led to another one for Hernandez — the acquisition of a "trail name," given to hikers during their journey. At one stop early on, Hernandez was given a black-bean burger by a group grilling food for hikers. The burger was the Morningstar brand, so Hernandez was given the trail name Morningstar.
"I was by myself, but you meet people along the way," Hernandez said. "I met people from all over the world. It's a great community."
With only about 20% of people completing the trail, Hernandez said, encounters become less common the farther you go.
"In Vermont and Maine, it was a little more secluded; you're spread out a little more," she said. "There were days I didn't see anybody."
By completing the Appalachian Trail, Hernandez became one of an estimated 12,000 "thru-hikers" who've accomplished the goal since the trail was established in 1937.
Several weeks after returning home, Hernandez still had a "hiker's hobble" that hits when she starts moving, but said she'd like to do it again — or perhaps try the Pacific Crest Trail on the West Coast. She said she'd recommend the Appalachian to people who have the time, can afford to be away, and enjoy the outdoors.
"It's difficult, but it's worth it," Hernandez said.