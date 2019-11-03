Appalachian Trail

The Appalachian National Scenic Trail passes through Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia.

The 2,180 mile public footpath, according to the National Park Service, "traverses the scenic, wooded, pastoral, wild and culturally resonant lands of the Appalachian Mountains. Conceived in 1921, built by private citizens, and completed in 1937, today the trail is managed by the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Appalachian Trail Conservancy, numerous state agencies and thousands of volunteers."

The National Park Service's web page for the trail is www.nps.gov/appa/index.htm.