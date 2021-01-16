Scattered remnants raise questions of origin of fort along Native American trails

Though the schoolhouse survives, a replica of what is known as the old French fort is long gone. “There’s nothing there now,” Rubner said of the site in Higinbotham Woods along Francis Road, east of Gougar Road. “I even have a hard time convincing myself that there was. I guess that back in the ’70s people were going and pulling out wood and burning it. That was before my time (with the historical society).

“The idea that it was a French fort came from local people,” Rubner said, questioning the heritage of the structure. “They didn’t have any information from French archives or anything.”

He said that in 1917, when the U.S. entered World War I, the heavily wooded land was clear cut to provide wood to the military. The land later was sold to Joliet. “Joliet had so much land, they set up a park district to run it. They wanted a botanic garden, a conservatory and an equerry for horses. Then they had this mound and thought ‘We’ve got a French fort.’ ”

James Ferriss, a politician and owner/editor of the Joliet News (and amateur conchologist, whose digging for shells was as close as he got to archeological training), studied the site, Rubner said. “He identified what he said was a well, a magazine, shelter — the opening was ‘a tower.’ He also found a lot of arrowheads, but he gave them no credence.