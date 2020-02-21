Wearable technology keeps detailed tabs on your workout

Wearable tech is one of the fastest-advancing sectors of the wider technology industry, now outpacing the development of smartphones. Whether it’s basic fitness trackers or highly advanced smartwatches, wearables are everywhere.

If you're a newcomer to this and want to get up to speed on wearables, the best place to begin is with those who use the products.

Paul Jellema is the store manager at Fleet Feet in Schererville. The store sells fitness trackers and smartwatches especially designed for runners and walkers. Jellema is a dedicated runner and uses one of the products he sells.

“The technology available from these small devices is really amazing,” he said. “I use a Garmin 235, which is designed for runners. I use the GPS feature, heart-rate monitor, and the historical data collection to help me document my workouts.”

The new age of wearables is laden with smart sensors that track movements and biometrics, with the option of using Bluetooth to sync wirelessly to a smartphone. Others rely on wi-fi connectivity and standalone mobile 4G LTE data connections. Since data can be sent to your smartphone, you can keep track of your progress over time.