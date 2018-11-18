Christine Duncan knew she had to do something when she was running out of room in her freezer.
She'd been one of the lucky moms breastfeeding her nearly 6-month-old daughter, producing more breast milk than her thriving child could drink. Duncan, of Westville, froze the excess breast milk, until there was no room to store adult food.
Then she heard about The Milk Bank, an organization that takes excess human breast milk, pasteurizes and bottles it, and distributes it to hospitals throughout Indiana and neighboring states to help feed premature and fragile babies.
Her luck with breastfeeding was bittersweet, however.
Duncan previously had lost a baby when she was 24 weeks pregnant. Had that child been born alive, the child would have had heart issues, needed open heart surgery and likely would have been dependent on another mom's breast milk to become healthy.
When Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso became a donor contribution site last month for The Milk Bank, Duncan was the first donor, dropping off 136 ounces of what some call "liquid gold."
She plans on continuing to contribute, she said, until her daughter is weaned.
Other donation sites in the Region include Crown Point OBGYB in Crown Point, LaPorte County WIC office in Michigan City and Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary.
Why breast milk?
"Human donor milk is the gold standard in the neonatal intensive care unit," said Julie White, clinical educator for the neonatal intensive care unit at Porter.
Breast milk has the nutrients and the right combination of fat, glucose and other factors to be easily digested by babies and allows them to gain weight faster, White said.
"It is like medicine," added Elaine Johnson-Merkel, director of the Women's and Children's Pavilion at Porter.
Johnson-Merkel said babies born prematurely, at 24 to 32 weeks gestation, are considered high risk and can contract a condition that causes their bowels to become necrotic, or die off, because they can't digest baby formulas as well as a full-term baby.
"It is the right thing to do, and it correlates with a shorter length of stay in the hospital for the baby," Johnson-Merkel said.
Often, mothers who deliver premature babies have not reached the point in their pregnancies where they can produce breast milk on their own. Sometimes there are other factors that prevent mothers from breastfeeding.
White said while they haven't done true research, anecdotal information tells them that using human breast milk is making premature or fragile babies get healthier faster. Once that premature or fragile baby reaches a certain weight or age, he or she is transitioned to formula.
White said parents are educated on the option of using donated breast milk for their child and once they have consent, the hospital contacts The Milk Bank, which ships the milk to the hospital.
How does it work?
Jenny Pemberton, community engagement team leader for The Milk Bank in Indianapolis, said the facility opened in 2005 and is the only milk bank in Indiana and one of 27 in the nation.
The Milk Bank serves Indiana, Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Missiouri and portions of Tennessee.
Pemberton said the milk bank is certified by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America.
Pemberton said in its 13 years of operation, they have dispensed more than 2 million ounces of breast milk to hospitals.
"We really don't know how many infants we've served," she said, adding privacy regulations prevent the group from knowing what particular infant is receiving the donation.
Pemberton said every donor mother has her own story. Some produce more milk than their own child can drink.
"A good portion of our moms have babies who have died," she said, adding those moms decide to donate the milk in their child's name. Pemberton said The Milk Bank has a "very strong bereavement" program to help those mothers.
Mothers can donate pumped breast milk until their child is 2 years old.
The process is easy, said all of those involved.
Duncan said she simply went online to The Milk Bank's website, themilkbank.org/ and began by filling out a questionnaire.
Pemberton said potential donors are briefly interviewed and must complete screenings including a blood test, paid for by The Milk Bank. They also must agree not to smoke, drink alcohol or do drugs during the time of the donations. Both the mother's and baby's doctors must sign off on the consent. Those approved as donors receive a certification number.
Duncan said once she was approved, she took her first donation to Porter.
At the donor site, the breast milk remains frozen until there is enough to ship to The Milk Bank in Indianapolis for processing.
Once the donated milk arrives at the bank, it is analyzed for its nutritional content, Pemberton said. Milk from multiple mothers is mixed to improve the nutritional content. It then is bottled, sealed and pasteurized. One bottle from each "batch" is sent for testing and when the batch is approved, the bottled milk is sent to hospitals with a need.
Pemberton said the demand for human breast milk continues to increase, and there is a need for additional donors to meet the needs of the premature or fragile infants they serve.
Donors are not paid, White said.
"It is a true selfless act," Johnson-Merkel said.