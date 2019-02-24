Last year’s Listen to Your Mother show was performed in front of a sold-out crowd of 400, and auditions are open for this year’s May 11 performance.
“Last year's event was a huge success. For the cast, participation in the event was life-changing. Being a part of this inspiring production is a very special experience,” said Carrie Bedwell, producer and director.
“We became a family, and many of the cast members enjoyed the experience so much that they plan to audition again this year with new pieces along with several people who were members of the audience last year.”
Bedwell became the producer/director last year prompted by her experience of being a cast member in the show several years ago.
“In 2013, I saw a casting call for auditions and didn't think I could participate because I wasn't a mom, which is not the case. In January of 2014 I became a mom via adoption. Although I have been teaching for 25 years, I always became panicked when speaking in front of large adult audiences. I auditioned to push myself out of my comfort zone. I made the cast and shared the story of my journey to meeting my son,” she said.
“Being a part of the show was a life-changing experience for me. When the show was sans a local producer for a couple of years, I felt called to bring it back to the Region. Originally produced in Valparaiso for several years, I brought it to my hometown of Hobart to showcase the renaissance that is taking place in our downtown area. We have many new businesses that I hope those attending the show with patronize.”
The show includes readings about personal experiences with motherhood, which can come from a mom or from others sharing stories of mothers in their lives.
Last year’s show had 15 cast members and this year, Bedwell expects to include 10 to 15 cast members to be chosen based on the length of their pieces, which is usually around five minutes.
“Tandem acts with a shared experience are encouraged, and the genre is not limited to essay format. Original poetry, spoken word, comedy, and music are welcomed,” she said.
“Listen to your Mother is a finely crafted show (composed) of local writers and performers sharing original work centered around the theme of motherhood.”
Although she expects to have some individuals returning to audition again, she welcomes fresh faces.
“Realize that your story is important and needs to be told. Someone in the audience needs to know that they are not alone in their journey, whether it be losing a child, post-partum depression, adoption, being a step-mom, experiences they've had with their own mom, the challenges of being a new mom or being an empty-nester,” Bedwell said.
“The stories vary from light and funny to deep and dark. Any topic having to do with motherhood is fair game.”
Auditions will take place March 1-3 in Hobart, Valparaiso and Crown Point. Candidates should be prepared to read their piece, which should be limited to 3 to 5 minutes. Persons who live more than an hour away or can’t make the audition dates may send a video audition to ltymnwi@gmail.com by March 2, 2019.
If you have any questions, Contact Bedwell at 219-801-2306 or ltymnwi@gmail.com. Sign up for an audition slot at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b094da9ad2da6f85-auditions1.
Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Part of the ticket proceeds go to the charity, Hannah's Hope.
Audition information:
5-8 p.m. March 1, The Librarium Cafe, 310 Main St., Hobart
10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 2, Uptown Cafe, 1400 Lincolnway, Valparaiso
103 p.m. March 3, Cafe Fresco, 1 N. Court St., Crown Point