Little league elbow, little league syndrome or medial epicondyle apophysitis is a an inflammation or irritation of the inside (medial) of the elbow growth plate. It is usually seen in younger throwing athletes and is less common in youth older than 14.
With excessive throwing, damage can be caused to the growth plate and its associated ligaments and tendons along the medial elbow, leading to pain. Although initially described in little league pitchers, it also can be seen in any position (infielders, catchers) or in any sport where young athletes have to repetitively throw.
The presentation for this condition is pain and swelling along the inside of the elbow with injury to the ligaments/tendons and bone. These symptoms can be present at rest and are worsened with throwing.
Since the bony structures as well as the muscle and ligaments are not completely developed in the young throwing athlete, they are at increased risk for injury if subjected to excessive force or excessive repetition. As such, it is recommended that the younger throwing athlete, especially baseball pitchers, be limited to how much throwing they can perform.
In baseball, the general guideline is:
* 75 pitches for 8-10 year olds
* 100 pitches for 11-12 year olds
* 125 pitches for 13-14 year olds
These are loose guidelines and are for both practice and competitive play combined.
An additional guideline used to prevent throwing injuries to the elbow is for young pitchers to only play three to four consecutive innings in each game or a pitch count, whichever comes first.
Some coaches also will limit the type of pitches that are thrown. Fastballs or a change-up are usually allowed but more complicated pitches such as sliders, curve balls and sinkers are not allowed until the athlete is more physically mature, since these pitches can put significantly more force on the elbow leading to injury.
The primary treatment for little league elbow is prevention, not allowing the condition to develop in the first place. If the condition does develop, then treatment is geared toward limiting the amount of damage to prevent it from becoming a chronic condition.
This is accomplished by resting the affected elbow by discontinuing throwing until the athlete is symptom-free. This usually takes between six and 12 weeks based on how bad the initial symptoms were and how much the athlete complies in not throwing.
In addition to rest, anti-inflammatories can help speed recover. Casting and other bracing is usually not necessary.
Once the athlete is pain-free, gradual resumption of throwing can be begin with a close eye on the amount of throwing, what kind of pitches are thrown and whether symptoms are returning.
With such a program, most young throwing athletes can expect a full recovery, and surgery or other interventions is rarely necessary except for older athletes with persistent symptoms.
In the older throwing athlete with a fused medial epicondylitis, the concern is about damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, or UCL, which is best examined by obtaining a MRI of the elbow.
If the UCL is not torn, then treatment is similar to that for little league elbow: rest and NSAIDs. If the ligament is torn then surgical reconstruction might be needed to repair the ligament.