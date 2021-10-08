 Skip to main content
'Living on Purpose' program addresses suicide prevention
'Living on Purpose' program addresses suicide prevention

The Northern Indiana Links Inc. will host a virtual “Living on Purpose” mental wellness and suicide prevention program Oct. 11-13, with virtual participation by local high schools.

“Students today are overwhelmed with seemingly endless problems, struggles, and setbacks," said Northern Indiana Links President Alesia Pritchett. "We hope that this program will provide valuable information and resources to assist the students and their teachers in these difficult times."

“Such feelings of distress are common for many students and puts them at risk for more serious mental health problems," said Dr. Danita Johnson Hughes. "We want to provide them with a safe way to express and process their feelings to avoid more serious concerns in the future."

Selected schools in the Gary, Hammond, and East Chicago communities will be participating. The program will feature the former NFL football player and motivational speaker Dominic Miller, who will address issues on bullying, peer pressure, dropout prevention and healthy relationships. He will also speak on character building, state testing, college readiness, goals and more. The virtual presentation will last for one hour, with pre- and post-assessments included. Students will have an opportunity to ask Miller questions during the presentation.

Edgewater Health and Anthem are partnering with Northern Indiana Links in the program. For more information, visit www.northerninlinks.org.

