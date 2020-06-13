Local 4-H kids make the best of it after fairs canceled this year

COVID-19 led to the cancellation of county and state fair plans this year, but the show will go on for 4-H kids and their projects.
That's the word from Julie Jones, Lake County's 4-H Youth Development educator for the Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service.
Jones said local 4-H leaders and members have continued to stay actively involved during the past three months during COVID-19 shutdowns.
Fair projects, whether sent to county or state, will, for the most part, be entered virtually with judges also using technology to view and critique.
"We are disappointed to not have a traditional fair, but our members are not giving up. We are finding new ways to connect and learn," Jones said.
Plans are in the works at the county level to go virtual with any non-animal-related projects, she said. That entails the uploading of photographs and information on how a project was completed.
"Then the judges will log in and give constructive feedback," Jones said.
The only non-virtual judging possibility would be animal-related 4-H projects, such as horse and pony and livestock showings.
Jones said a safety plan is being worked on, but not yet approved by Purdue, that would allow animal-related projects to be presented at a one-day, outdoor event.
"We're working with volunteers on how to work out sanitation and social distancing issues," Jones said.
That event, which would include keeping participants 6 feet apart and limiting the numbers, would be held at the end of July or early August.
If that isn't approved, then the backup is to do the animal-related projects virtually.
"We want to provide kids with an in-person experience if we can do it safely," Jones said.
Staying positive
Sisters Caroline, 14, Colleen, 12, and Claire Donaldson, 10, have been involved in 4-H for the past five years.
This past spring, the three, members of Happy Note, have continued to work on a variety of 4-H projects, including the last four years taking care of dairy steers, goats and ponies they had hoped to show at the fair.
The girls have continued working on a number of projects that run the gamut from crafters, photography and child development.
The projects will all be entered virtually.
"Who knew we'd be doing the fair by computer?" their mom, Kristen Donaldson said.
The girls admit they will miss certain things this year, including seeing people they only see at the fair, camping out and cookouts.
Still, they said there have been some positive sides to learning things online, including tutorials and videos.
"There's lots of learning opportunities we wouldn't have been exposed to," Colleen said.
The Donaldsons, who live in Hanover Township, don't live on a farm but lease 4-H animals from friend Vicki Gionvoni.
The girls spend about five hours a day feeding, grooming and taking care of the animals.
This would have been the first year for showing dairy steers, Kristen Donaldson said.
"Of course it was a big loss not showing them at the fair, but it gives us an extra year," Caroline said.
4-H is a family affair for the Shareef family, of Munster, and all four members of the Clover Buds Club have continued their multiple projects during the past three months.
Brothers Zayn, 16, and Muaaz Shareef, 14, are involved, as are their younger siblings, brother Fawwaz, 11, and sister Zahrah, 11.
Dad Steven Shareef was a 4-H member growing up, so he said he knew firsthand of the benefits and wanted his children to be involved.
He said for him and his family, the fair always has been something they look forward to attending each year.
"We usually as a family take one day and all go to the fair. ... I just remember as a kid always going to the fair and having fun," he said.
Zayn, who will be a junior at Munster High School next year, said he has been able to stay connected with fellow club members through Zoom sessions starting in April.
Still he misses seeing other members in person.
"Not being able to see everyone and talk to them as much. It was something very different," Zayn said.
He also will miss interacting with the judges.
"I won't be able to talk to the judge and get one-on-one feedback," Zahn said.
Muaaz, who is currently working on building a drone for the aerospace program as one of his 4-H projects, also has done geology, genealogy and needlepoint.
"I have started a lot of projects, but woodworking is closed because I can't get materials," Muaaz said.
Some of this favorite things at the fair he'll miss include driving in the tractor competition, eating mozzarella sticks and occasionally making it down to state competition.
Jones said she is proud of all those involved in the 4-H program.
"Our 4-H club leaders, project superintendents and other volunteers are incredibly dedicated," Jones said. "They are setting examples of how to deal with disappointment in life, how to consider the needs of others, and how to find creative solutions to challenges and still have the best 4-H experience possible this summer."
Gallery: Munster High School graduation parade
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!