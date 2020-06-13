Local 4-H kids make the best of it after fairs canceled this year

"We usually as a family take one day and all go to the fair. ... I just remember as a kid always going to the fair and having fun," he said.

Zayn, who will be a junior at Munster High School next year, said he has been able to stay connected with fellow club members through Zoom sessions starting in April.

Still he misses seeing other members in person.

"Not being able to see everyone and talk to them as much. It was something very different," Zayn said.

He also will miss interacting with the judges.

"I won't be able to talk to the judge and get one-on-one feedback," Zahn said.

Muaaz, who is currently working on building a drone for the aerospace program as one of his 4-H projects, also has done geology, genealogy and needlepoint.

"I have started a lot of projects, but woodworking is closed because I can't get materials," Muaaz said.

Some of this favorite things at the fair he'll miss include driving in the tractor competition, eating mozzarella sticks and occasionally making it down to state competition.

Jones said she is proud of all those involved in the 4-H program.