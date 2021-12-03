Local expert offers ways to get in more steps throughout day

If you’ve ever hopped in the car just to go down the street, you’re not alone.

According to a survey by BarBend.com, a strength and training resource site, nearly 40% of Hoosiers admitted that they would rather drive to a destination that’s a five-minute walk away.

Nationally, only 32% of respondents opted for a short drive over the five-minute walk, but Indiana didn’t fare the worst in the survey. Out of all 50 states, North Dakota had a whopping 63% of respondents who said they would rather drive their car for the short trip.

The survey also revealed that 41% of Americans don’t think they walk enough each day, with respondents taking 3,167 steps per day on average.

These findings aren’t surprising, says Alyssa Halliar, exercise specialist at Healthy 4 Life Advanced Weight Loss Center, Community Healthcare System.

“Not only do we hear our patients prefer driving instead of walking to their destination, they also say that they prefer drive-thru-style curbside pickup for things like groceries and household staples,” she said.

Many patients and clients also say they would rather have Amazon deliver items to their doorstep instead of going out to get the things they need, Halliar says.