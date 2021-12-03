Local expert offers ways to get in more steps throughout day

If you’ve ever hopped in the car just to go down the street, you’re not alone.
According to a survey by BarBend.com, a strength and training resource site, nearly 40% of Hoosiers admitted that they would rather drive to a destination that’s a five-minute walk away.
Nationally, only 32% of respondents opted for a short drive over the five-minute walk, but Indiana didn’t fare the worst in the survey. Out of all 50 states, North Dakota had a whopping 63% of respondents who said they would rather drive their car for the short trip.
The survey also revealed that 41% of Americans don’t think they walk enough each day, with respondents taking 3,167 steps per day on average.
These findings aren’t surprising, says Alyssa Halliar, exercise specialist at Healthy 4 Life Advanced Weight Loss Center, Community Healthcare System.
“Not only do we hear our patients prefer driving instead of walking to their destination, they also say that they prefer drive-thru-style curbside pickup for things like groceries and household staples,” she said.
Many patients and clients also say they would rather have Amazon deliver items to their doorstep instead of going out to get the things they need, Halliar says.
If this sounds like your household, Halliar says there are still many other opportunities throughout the day for an individual to get in some extra steps — often without any additional effort. Here are a few of her tips to get moving:
Ditch the robot vacuum
While the robot vacuum that spins around the house, cleaning it for you, is pretty handy, picking up the vacuum yourself can provide some easy extra steps. In fact, vacuuming can burn between 125 and 170 calories depending on a person’s body weight, Halliar says.
“Individuals with higher body weights will burn more calories at the same intensity of someone of less body weight,” she says.
Clean the kitchen
Cleaning the kitchen is a daily household task, but changing your routine slightly can boost your step count.
“Take multiple trips from the table to the sink, walk to the stove and wipe it down, and don’t forget to do the dishes,” Halliar says. “All those steps will help get rid of some calories.”
The more vigorously you move, the more steps you will take and calories you will burn.
“Jam to your favorite playlist to pump up the experience and you will see how much more movement or steps you will get from the music motivation,” she said.
Play, play, play
Playing a game of tag or hide and seek with the kids or grandkids is a great way to add steps without thinking about formal exercise, Halliar says.
“Play is a great way to disguise daily needed movement while bonding with your pets or family,” she says.
Binge move
Checking out your favorite TV show on a streaming service can go from binge watching to binge moving with the help of a timer.
“Set your timer for five minutes and don’t stop moving until the timer goes off and time is up,” Halliar says.
Pace up and down the hallway, climb stairs or even march in place, she suggests.
“Try this trick a few times — three to six times per day — and before you know it, you have gotten about 2,000 extra steps,” Halliar says. “Two-thousand steps is approximately one mile and takes around 20 minutes on average.”