Local food fans will enjoy exploring the eclectic flavors of Northwest Indiana during a favorite food happening beginning this week.

Savor the South Shore 2023 Restaurant Weeks kicks off Feb. 27 and runs through March 12.

The event is annually presented by the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority and features a variety of participating restaurants. Restaurants highlighted during the event range from Asian fusion eateries and steakhouses to breweries, BBQ joints, pizza places and more.

During Savor the South Shore, diners will enjoy special meals at favorite or new restaurants at a special promotional price. Restaurants will offer three-course meals or other discounts throughout the promotional event.

Savor the South Shore was first held in 2015. A variety of restaurants are repeat participants in the promotion while others are new on the roster.

Diners need only ask for the Savor menu when dining at a participating restaurant. Savor the South Shore has always been popular with diners in the Region. It allows them to visit favorite eateries for a specially-priced meal but also is a chance to try somewhere new.

Menus may be found at savorthesouthshore.com or southshorecva.com. Diners may also visit the websites for a complete list of participating restaurants as well.

The following restaurants are among the participants in Savor the South Shore.

• Aftermath Cidery & Winery in Valparaiso

• Asparagus Restaurant in Merrillville

• Bedarra Bar in Crown Point

• The Brewery Lodge & Supper Club in Michigan City

• Burrito Stop in Whiting

• Byway Brewing in Hammond

• Ciao Bella in Schererville

• Doc's Smokehouse in Dyer

• Farmhouse Restaurant in Fair Oaks

• Fish Camp in Michigan City

• Four Corners Winery in Valparaiso

• Fuzzyline Brewery in Highland

• Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville

• Goblin & the Grocer in Beverly Shores

• Hard Rock Cafe in Gary

• Little Italy in Dyer

• Midwest Eats in East Chicago

• Miller Pizza Company in Gary

• Parlor Doughnuts in Valparaiso

• Patrick's Grille in Michigan City

• Pikk's Tavern in Valparaiso

• Provecho Latin Provisions in Crown Point

• Ricochet Tacos in Crown Point

• Rosebud Steakhouse in Munster

• Running Vines Winery in Chesterton

• Tavern on the Lake in Hobart

• Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville

• White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point

• Zorn Brew Works Co. in Michigan City