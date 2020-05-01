Local runners try to adapt to new exercise routines during pandemic

Local runners, walkers and races all suffer from the impact of COVID-19.
Aaron Cook decided last year that he would train for the NFL Hall of Fame Marathon, scheduled for April 24 to 26 in Canton, Ohio. The races consisted of a 5K, half-marathon and full marathon. Cook trained for the half-marathon in 2020 with an eye on the full marathon in 2021.
Then COVID-19 changed everything.
“It’s demoralizing,” he said. “I have been training for quite a while. Training includes physical, mental and emotion work to prepare for the rigors of your first ever marathon. Then, suddenly it’s all canceled.”
Pro Football canceled the races for the year, with a restart in 2021. There is no chance of a race in the fall.
“They told us the logistics of organizing such a large set of races is too tough to reschedule this year,” Cook said.
Another local runner affected by the pandemic Erin Higy, a board member of Calumet Region Striders, a running/walking group associated with the Road Runners Club of America.
Higy and her husband planned to vacation in Florida and participate in the Disney Star Wars races in April of this year.
“We were going to try and race the 5K, half-marathon and the full marathon,” she said. “It was our big vacation and our ultimate challenge for the year. But the pandemic and its impact got us.”
Cook and his wife, Emily-Rose, live in Crown Point. They are working from home during the pandemic, performing sales and marketing for a company making specialist filtration equipment for active pharmaceutical ingredients.
“We’re fortunate to be working and are grateful,” Cook said. “But, as avid runners and exercise enthusiasts, it’s been tough to figure out a routine.”
They purchased a treadmill, exercise bands and a set of free weights. “We now have a gym at home,” Cook said. “We’ve discussed buying at-home equipment for a couple of years. The pandemic pushed us from planning to doing.”
Higy likes to run in local cemeteries.
“I love the quiet you find in a cemetery,” she said. “Runners and walkers can use the existing pathways and don’t have to compete with cyclists for space. It’s easier to maintain social distancing and stay safe.”
Both Cook and Higy support the steps taken to keep Hoosiers safe.
“We are disappointed about our trip to Florida,” Higy said. “But we understand the need to keep each other safe. I am not sure we would have traveled if they decided to hold the races. The Disney runs attract quite large numbers.”
“I’m looking forward and not dwelling on what I can’t control,” Cook said. “There’s a Crossroads Marathon currently scheduled in October. Hopefully, they have the pandemic under control, and we can hold that race.”
The Striders have upward of 4,000 members in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Higy stays in touch through the various social media platforms she maintains for the group.
“Runners are a unique breed,” she said. “They compete against themselves, their previous best times. When all of that is pulled out from under you, it takes a while to adjust and figure out what’s next.”
Several races that would bring in much needed income for the nonprofit running organization have been canceled, making things tough. Higy said that the board is looking into creative ways to keep afloat.
“We’re working with our sponsors on virtual races and some other out-of-the-box ideas,” she said.
Cook and his wife alternate training at home and running outside. “We do what we can to maintain social distancing and keep ourselves safe,” he said. “Runners and walkers that we encounter also try to be polite and stay apart as much as possible.”
Higy encourages everyone who has lost their exercise routine and feel frustrated to check out the Calumet Region Striders website and social media platforms. Members share ideas and provide emotional support for each other.
“All of us need a new routine for the new normal,” she said. “Remember, the great outdoors is not closed. Find your space, find your pace.”
YouTube is sharing videos on walking and running in-place to keep your exercise going in the right direction. Virtual runs can be found through the Striders and Google.
