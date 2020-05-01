Local runners try to adapt to new exercise routines during pandemic

The Striders have upward of 4,000 members in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Higy stays in touch through the various social media platforms she maintains for the group.

“Runners are a unique breed,” she said. “They compete against themselves, their previous best times. When all of that is pulled out from under you, it takes a while to adjust and figure out what’s next.”

Several races that would bring in much needed income for the nonprofit running organization have been canceled, making things tough. Higy said that the board is looking into creative ways to keep afloat.

“We’re working with our sponsors on virtual races and some other out-of-the-box ideas,” she said.

Cook and his wife alternate training at home and running outside. “We do what we can to maintain social distancing and keep ourselves safe,” he said. “Runners and walkers that we encounter also try to be polite and stay apart as much as possible.”

Higy encourages everyone who has lost their exercise routine and feel frustrated to check out the Calumet Region Striders website and social media platforms. Members share ideas and provide emotional support for each other.