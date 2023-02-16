There’s much to consider when planning your big day, and selecting your venue should be high on the to-do list.

Halls, ballrooms and banquet facilities often book up fast, so it’s best to lock in the location when you’ve found the place to celebrate your wedding.

“In my opinion, it’s never too early,” said Angela Gaghan, director of sales and catering at the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa in Michigan City.

Nicki Angotti, a sales coordinator at Avalon Manor in Hobart, said the pandemic has changed how some people are planning their weddings, because they understand how quickly situations change.

Angotti said 2023 is booked up already at many area banquet halls, so couples should start securing their venues for 2024.

“We always recommend people start looking about eight to ten months prior to, but I know some people book as far out as two years,” said Tony Hobson, of Avenue 912 in Griffith.

Gaghan said it’s also important to be aware of other events that could be taking place on your special day.

For example, she said Sept. 23 this year seems to be a popular day for weddings. That’s also the day the Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Ohio State Buckeyes in South Bend. The football game will bring tons of visitors to the area, making it difficult to find lodging in Northwest Indiana.

This adds to the importance of planning well ahead for your wedding.

“Whatever the fun, trendy date is, lock it in, lock it in,” Gaghan said.

She indicated that couples might not be able to lock in food prices from suppliers or vendors when scheduling a venue early, but most halls can help couples stay within budget.

“As long as you’re flexible with your menus, you shouldn’t see more than a 3%-5% increase if you’re booking two to three to four years” early, Gaghan said. “Most hotels or venues should be able to work with you.”

And while it’s suggested couples choose a venue before selecting other elements of their big day, it’s important make those decisions early, as well.

“The other vendors are just as busy as the banquet facilities,” Angotti said.

Hobson said Avenue 912 has a variety of options available, including low-top and high-top tables and seating.

“So you can have a traditional style wedding or a more contemporary wedding with bar high tops and stuff like that,” he said.

Hobson said dining preferences also are flexible at Avenue 912.

“We have in-house preferred caterers, but we also, for a very small fee, allow you to bring in your own catering,” he said. “That’s something that I don’t know many halls will allow you to do.”

Angotti said Avalon can host weddings of up to 900 guests, but the ballrooms can be reconfigured for more intimate nuptials.

She also notes that Avalon's staff has decades of experience, and the facility offers many dining options.

“We do everything in-house, so we have a full kitchen on site, so all the food is prepared here,” she said.

Gaghan said some might not think about choosing a venue like a casino property for a wedding, but there are a variety of benefits at Blue Chip.

Gaghan said there are four ballrooms at Blue Chip. Some couples have had their ceremony in one ballroom and reception in another. Blue Chip also has lodging and entertainment on site. Having everything in one place can take the stress off of couples and their guests and create a memorable experience.

“The wedding day, the reception goes by so fast, so why not make it a weekend of it?" Gaghan said.