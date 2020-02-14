Make the most of exercise opportunities

As temperatures plunge and spring seems as though it will never arrive, it can be difficult to find the motivation to do what it takes to keep your heart healthy.

“When the weather is poor, it can easily turn into an excuse not to leave the house,” said L.J. Mattraw, wellness manager at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers. “Whether you are trying to go to the gym or even just go for a walk, the weather can have a big impact on people’s motivation.”

That’s why fitness experts say winter is the perfect time to explore creative ways to exercise.

“Especially on those cold frigid days, it’s tough to try and be active outdoors, so having options you can do at home or a gym you can go to makes it easier to stay healthy in the winter time,” Mattraw said.

Look around

While a chair or gallon of milk may seem like it only serves one purpose, fitness trainers say they can offer a lot more than a place to sit or a drink with dinner. In fact, common household items can be used to create a workout that is healthy for the heart and body as a whole.

“You don’t need any fancy equipment to workout at home,” Mattraw said. “There are a lot of great bodyweight exercises you can do.”