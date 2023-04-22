VALPARAISO — It was easy for Oliver McEvoy to decide which rain barrel design was his favorite. He voted for the one he helped design.

The Westville resident helped paint a rain barrel with five ecosystems at Indiana Dunes National Park, inspired by Cowles Bog. The rain barrel was one of many on display Saturday at the NWI Earth Day Celebration at the Porter County Expo Center.

“We love it. We come every year,” his mother, Amy McEvoy, said.

The event offered hands-on activities as well as ways to learn about protecting the environment.

Volunteer Shawn McCormick helped kids make houses, showing them how to swing a hammer and “use their brains for something other than technology.”

Kids could put their birdhouses together quickly, thanks to boards cut to size and shape, predrilled holes and a jig to make it easier to position the boards correctly.

Saturday’s project involved making bluebird houses. “The size of the hole matters for what kind of bird can fly into it,” McCormick explained. “A lot of the kids probably never experienced putting something together with hammer and nails.”

Makenzie Paetsch of Portage, a Scout, is an exception. She helps her parents around the house, her father said. Paetsch plans to paint her birdhouse light blue and dark blue before it’s placed on a fence post.

Maggie Lopez, a senior, is president of the Earth Awareness Club at Valparaiso High School. Her club was helping little kids make flower bombs and painting their faces.

The flower bombs involve folding the end of a carboard toilet paper tube so it can hold potting soil, then adding the soil and seeds inside. Kids were then taught how to plant their flower bombs for an explosion of color to delight the eyes and attract pollinators.

Micah Bell, park fire prevention technician at Indiana Dunes National Park, said Smokey Bear was a big hit, offering a high-five and giving out bear hugs as well as sharing advice on how to prevent wildfires.

Open burning is banned in Lake and Porter counties, so if you’ve got a fire outside, you’d better have marshmallows handy, he said.

Bell’s team conducts controlled burns when conditions are right. “We’re out there with a bunch of firetrucks and 20 trained firefighters,” he said.

Kathy Luther of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission was seeking input on the organization’s 2050+ plan. NIRPC has been instrumental in promoting bike and pedestrian trails. “Now we’re trying to figure out a network to connect trails so people can commute by bike,” she said.

Rachel Painter and Tyler Kuss, interns with the Office of Sustainability at Valparaiso University, explained what’s being done on campus to promote recycling. Kuss said that while he was at Crown Point High School, he was a driving force behind expanding recycling there to include the cafeteria and athletics events.

Their message wasn’t just about what happens on campus, though. Valpo also offers waste audits to assist companies and schools.

Deb Armstrong, who attended the Earth Day event, said she became more focused on recycling and composting when she no longer wanted to pay for trash pickup. “It makes you think about packaging now before you buy stuff,” she said.

“If everybody planted more native plants in their yard, the whole world would be like a national park.”