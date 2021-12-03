Making the season bright: Lots of light displays can be found in Region

There’s so much to love about the holiday season: festive music, gifts, snow, reindeer, sleighs, family, stockings, trees, cookies and lights — oh, so many lights! But not all lights displays are equal, so it’s well worth heading out to see as many as you can. That can mean driving around your neighborhood to see decorated houses, visiting venues with huge outdoor displays or heading indoors to see twinkling lights while you stay warm. Not sure where to start? We got you!
Magic of Lights, LaPorte
Visit LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 Ind. 2 in LaPorte for this drive-thru experience that runs nightly from 5-10 p.m. through Jan. 2. Cost is $30 per standard vehicle (three rows of seating or less) Monday-Thursday and $35 on Friday-Sunday. For more information, visit magicoflights.com/laporte.
Festival of Lights, Lansing
The Lansing Historical Museum, located inside the Lansing Public Library at 2750 Indiana Ave. in Lansing features the annual Festival of Lights exhibit through Jan. 6. With close to 40 trees and additional displays, learn about how the holidays are celebrated in different countries around the world. Admission is free. Open Monday-Thursday 6-8 p.m., Saturdays from noon-3 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. before the library’s free concert that evening.
Trees of Hope, Merrillville
Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana has been hosting Light the Night for Senior Hunger with their Trees of Hope for the past decade to help raise awareness of hunger among the senior population, raise funds for the mission of Meals on Wheels and spread some holiday cheer with an abundance of lit up trees outside their headquarters at 8446 Virginia St. in Merrillville. Each time a donation amount is given, a new bulb is added to the trees.
Holiday Magic, Brookfield, Ill.
Over 2 million bright lights greet you at Brookfield Zoo with the new Sea of Lights that extends for over two miles, a 41-foot tall magical tree and the 600-foot Tunnel of Lights. You’ll also see illuminated animal sculptures and have numerous photo opps. For more information, visit czs.org.
PeteyVille, Hammond
The Basala Family of Hammond has been transforming the outside of their home at 3033 Crane Place and the surrounding yards for years with something new added each season. Besides all of the twinkling lights, there are lots of inflatables and some homemade items, like a merry-go round and photo backdrops. It’s lit up every night from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve from 5-10 p.m., weather permitting. See updates about the display on the PeteyVille Facebook page.
Christmas Time Lights, Lowell
Harvest Time at 17904 Grant St. in Lowell is all lit up for the holiday season. Take a drive through this display of brightly lit tunnels and scenes on this 45-acre family farm that is open on select dates from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at harvesttymefun.com.