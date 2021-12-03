Making the season bright: Lots of light displays can be found in Region

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana has been hosting Light the Night for Senior Hunger with their Trees of Hope for the past decade to help raise awareness of hunger among the senior population, raise funds for the mission of Meals on Wheels and spread some holiday cheer with an abundance of lit up trees outside their headquarters at 8446 Virginia St. in Merrillville. Each time a donation amount is given, a new bulb is added to the trees.

Holiday Magic, Brookfield, Ill.

Over 2 million bright lights greet you at Brookfield Zoo with the new Sea of Lights that extends for over two miles, a 41-foot tall magical tree and the 600-foot Tunnel of Lights. You’ll also see illuminated animal sculptures and have numerous photo opps. For more information, visit czs.org.

PeteyVille, Hammond

The Basala Family of Hammond has been transforming the outside of their home at 3033 Crane Place and the surrounding yards for years with something new added each season. Besides all of the twinkling lights, there are lots of inflatables and some homemade items, like a merry-go round and photo backdrops. It’s lit up every night from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve from 5-10 p.m., weather permitting. See updates about the display on the PeteyVille Facebook page.