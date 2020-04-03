Managing stress during coronavirus crisis

• Breathe. Scientists believe that conscious breathing activates the body's relaxation response. This, in turn, lowers blood pressure. Keeping your blood pressure in the normal range reduces the risk of stroke and improves cardiovascular health. It's also good for digestion and general immunity, both of which are impaired by stress.

• Limit the amount of time you spend listening to the news. The constant barrage of media reports and updates on the coronavirus can be anxiety provoking. While you need to be aware of the latest news about the coronavirus you don’t want to allow it to consume you to a point of obsession.

• Finally, call your health care provider if your stress gets in the way of your daily functioning. Community mental health centers are now offering a number of therapies to limit face to face interactions and provide safer alternatives for persons needing to see a health care professional while not leaving their homes. Telehealth allows long-distance patient and clinician contact, including care, advice, education, intervention, monitoring, and even remote admissions

No one can accurately predict how long this devastating pandemic will ultimately last. No one knows when the spread of infection and the number of fatalities will level off and wane. No one can honestly say when the state of emergency and shelter in place order will be lifted. And, nobody, least of all me, can tell you exactly when we’ll return to business as usual. But rest assured that taking care of yourself, your friends, and your family can help you cope with stress and lessen your anxiety. Helping others cope with their stress can also make your community stronger. In the end, we will all be better for it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0