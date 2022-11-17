Many ways to help Food Bank help the hungry in time of sustained need

In its fight against hunger, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has put several programs in place to distribute millions of pounds of food to those in need.

Essential to the Region, the Food Bank has seen demand for its services amplified in recent years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and other issues.

Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study shows a food insecurity rate of about 12.5% in Lake and Porter Counties, the bank's primary service area.

“Food insecurity is associated with numerous adverse social and health outcomes and is increasingly considered a critical public health issue,” according to Feeding America. “Key drivers of food insecurity include unemployment, poverty and income shocks, which can prevent adequate access to food.”

Assistance programs such as those available at the Food Bank can help address food insecurity.

A popular distribution method is the Food Bank’s Mobile Market.

“From January to April, the increase in demand at our Mobile Markets was 67%,” said Amy Briseno, the Food Bank’s vice president of development and communications.

Mobile Market events take place four to seven times a week at different sites in Lake and Porter Counties. Participants receive about 25 to 40 pounds of food, and each event serves about 100 to 500 families. Visit www.foodbanknwi.org/programs/families/mobile-pantries/marketplace for the Mobile Market schedule.

The Food Bank also has a partner agency program in which it provides food and other resources to more than 100 pantries, soup kitchens, churches and other organizations to provide hunger relief in area communities.

The Food Bank recognizes that many children who receive free lunches at school could lack access to nutritious items on weekends and when school is on break. That’s why the organization has its Backpack program to provide food assistance to thousands of children at local schools and Boys & Girls Clubs locations.

Thanks to this variety of programs in Northwest Indiana, the Food Bank distributed 6 million pounds of food in 2019, Briseno said. That number grew to 11 million pounds of food in 2020. Last year, about 9 million pounds were provided to those in need, Briseno said.

“This year, 2022, we are still on trend for an elevated number that could not have been predicted before the shutdown and inflation, at 7 million pounds of food,” she said.

In addition to food assistance programs, the Food Bank has initiatives that can combat hunger in other ways, including helping people obtain skills they need to gain employment.

The organization collaborates with the Center for Workforce Innovations to provide on-site job training to people involved in the justice system.

Fighting hunger can’t be done without the help of residents and local businesses, and financial support is key to providing food assistance in the Region, Briseno said.

As a member of the Feeding America network, the Food Bank can stretch its financial contributions. Every $1 donated to the Food Bank provides three meals to those in need, Briseno said.

“Our purchasing power is tremendous,” she said.

People interested in donating food to the organization could consider a food drive to gather items. Visit www.foodbanknwi.org/drive for information about how to host a food drive and the type of items that should be accepted.

In addition to contributing funding and food, people also can help the Food Bank by donating their time to the organization.

“Volunteering is a tremendous help,” Briseno said. “We cannot do the work of providing food assistance without volunteers. This cannot be overstated.”

Those interested in learning more about volunteering and to schedule a shift can visit www.foodbanknwi.org/volunteer.