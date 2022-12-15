Mead tastings, igloo dining, classes, zoo adventures among enriching gifts

For the person who has everything or simply wants to embrace more minimalism, experiences can be great gifts for the holidays.

“I am a big fan of the experiences as gifts for the holidays, because, after all, who among us really needs more stuff?” said Haley Webb-Bunde, taproom supervisor at Manic Meadery Taproom in Crown Point.

Webb-Bunde says she’s also a big fan of consumables as gifts.

“Manic ticks both those boxes — a neat experience and a delicious consumable,” she said.

Considered a farm winery rather than a bar, Manic Meadery welcomes minors accompanied by an adult, making it the perfect outing for families. The winery offers tastings presented in a brewery style, Webb-Bunde says.

“Instead of a guided tasting where you go through your drinks one at a time, we offer flights of four at Manic Meadery ($14 to $35, manicmeadery.com) of anything on the menu, and you can customize it to your heart’s content,” she said.

Among options are mead, wine and cider. Mead, or fermented honey, is the oldest fermented beverage, she said.

“You get all your tasters at the same time on your flight, and we line everything up so you start with your driest or least sweet choice and move through the flight to the sweetest choice,” Webb-Bunde said.

Visitors can also enjoy Food Truck Fridays, though tasters are welcome to bring their own food, she said.

For the griller in the family, Doc’s Smokehouse in Dyer is launching its Winter Smoke School in January.

The school ($100 per class, docsbbq.net) is a hands-on experience for anyone from the novice to expert smoker, says Matt Bagnola, general manager at Doc’s Smokehouse. Enrollees will learn tips and tricks from the pitmasters at Doc’s, and each class includes dinner, drinks and swag.

South Shore Arts offers several types of classes, the gift that keeps giving, says Natalie Heath, director of education.

"Winter visual arts classes for youth and adults begin in January 2023,” she says, with options ranging from ceramics to multimedia painting, photography, theater camp for kids and airbrushing.

Classes (about $160 for an average nine-week class, southshoreartsonline.org) take place in the fully-equipped studios on the lower level of the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster, Heath said.

For a unique dining experience this winter, head to Fair Oaks Farms. Summer Holman, director of sales at the family-owned farm, says through Feb. 14, The Farmhouse Restaurant there will offer igloo dining experiences (fofarms.com).

The private igloos are heated and can accommodate a wide range of party sizes for full-service dining, she said.

Sports fans can get a jump on ordering Gary SouthShore RailCats season tickets for 2023, said Ashley Nylen, manager of marketing and promotions. Flex plans ($100, railcatsbaseball.com) include 10 vouchers good for any games during the 2023 regular season.

For another type of adventure, Sky Zone Schererville offers a place where people of all ages can have fun while working out, general manager Angelica Garcia says.

“Did you know that jumping on a trampoline for 10 minutes burns about the same number of calories as a 30-minute run?” she said.

Sky zone offers a warrior course, dodgeball, open jump, foam zone, rock wall, joust, Sky Slam and Sky Ladder. Annual passes ($149 and up, skyzone.com/schererville) allow visitors to return throughout the year.

While touring The Shrine of Christ’s Passion in St. John is free, general manager Paul Anderson suggests pairing a day trip there with a gift card (shrineofchristspassion.org) to the organization’s large gift shop.

“If someone would receive a gift card to The Gift Shoppe at The Shrine of Christ’s Passion, that would bring them here for maybe the first time,” he said. “It is a one-of-a-kind destination, whether it be to just shop or to experience the actual shrine.”

The 12,000-square-foot gift shop has a variety of options, from artwork to jewelry, books and other accessories.

Animal lovers will enjoy the encounter programs at Brookfield Zoo, says Sondra Katzen, director of public relations.

The Penguin Encounter ($40 in addition to zoo admission and parking, czs.org) is a 45-minute session that begins with a member of the animal care staff sharing fun facts about the zoo’s resident Humboldt penguins and communicating how to safely interact with the birds.

During the program, the free-to-roam penguins waddle up to anyone they choose. Participants must be at least 5 years old, and an adult must accompany children age 5-18.

At the Penguin Feeding Adventure ($150 for one or two people in addition to zoo admission and parking), guests will help the animal care staff feed the Humboldt penguins. Penguin lovers will learn how staff identify each bird, as well as interesting facts about the species.

Each feeding lasts approximately 30 minutes, and participants must be at least 12.

At the zoo’s Rainforest Feeding Adventure ($80 for one or two people in addition to zoo admission and parking), guests will assist animal care specialists in preparing the birds’ diets for the noon feeding. Once preparations are complete, participants will assist staff with placing the food in the habitat. As birds come down to their feeding stations, animal care staff will identify each species and demonstrate daily inventories.

Each feeding lasts about 30 minutes, and participants must be at least 8.

For a truly unique experience, the Old Joliet Prison offers several tour options that can be purchased as gifts. The historic site reopens for the season March 4, event coordinator Jennifer Bennett said.

Options include a history tour ($30 per person, jolietprison.org), a prison after-dark tour ($40 per person) that offers a darker side of the prison’s history and a guard tour ($40 per person) led by two former Department of Corrections Officers who offer a glimpse as to what life was like for inmates in the 1980s and 1990s, Bennett said. Each tour lasts approximately 90 minutes.

Self-guided tours ($20 for adults, $10 for children ages 3 to 12) are also available and include access to the grounds and three buildings, she said.