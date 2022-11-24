Meals on Wheels adapts to times, pandemic by broadening programs

For 45 years, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana has been serving up nutrition and compassion.

Based in Merrillville, the organization prepares meals that are delivered to homes, congregate sites, adult day centers, children’s day care and other locations.

“We’ve grown to do a little over 2,000 meals a day,” said Sandra Noe, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana.

Noe said the organization provides meals in Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski Counties. The Merrillville campus also prepares meals for the LaPorte County Meals on Wheels program, she said.

Meals on Wheels doesn’t only provide delicious food, the organization also sets out to deliver nutrition with dignity to meet the needs of clients so they can stay in their homes.

“This isn’t necessarily a handout. It’s a way of helping them live a quality of life,” Noe said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how many entities operated, and Meals on Wheels is no different.

The organization offers hot and cold meals as well as food for weekends and holidays.

It had been exploring how to produce frozen meals, and “the pandemic put that on the front burner,” said Jenifer Okamura, director of development at Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana.

She said it was impressive to see how the organization could quickly learn how make those meals to last clients a week.

Noe said many of the congregate sites where it delivered meals were forced to shut when the pandemic hit, so the people who visited those locations became isolated at home.

That led to a 52% increase in production to help meet the need.

Besides adding frozen meals to its menu, Meals on Wheels also developed its Phone Pal program during the pandemic. Because of health concerns, drivers couldn’t have their usual interactions with clients when dropping off meals. Through the Phone Pal program, clients received calls from Meals on Wheels once or twice a week to have those conversations. It let the organization check on their well-being.

Though Meals on Wheels has returned to its traditional delivery methods, the Phone Pal program continues and is well-received by clients.

Noe said it’s because of volunteers that the organization can accomplish as much as it does.

While delivering food, volunteers also provide wellness checks on clients.

“Our volunteers are really our eyes and ears in the community,” Noe said.

There are a variety of situations volunteers are checking for when they drop off food, and they can use a mobile app to report a change in condition in real time to Meals on Wheels administration.

“We’ve heard stories over the years about people we have found in precarious positions, that without Meals on Wheels, they may have laid there on the floor for some time,” Noe said.

She said the reason clients need meals varies greatly. It’s not necessarily because they are low income, fragile or in a wheelchair. There are some who have complicated health issues and others who don’t have the strength to work in the kitchen or get to the store.

“There are some people who pay for their meal … we also have others who receive their meals through the federal and state funding that comes through the Northwest Indiana Community Action,” Noe said.

Every client receives the same service regardless of how the meals are obtained, and no one pays what it costs the organization to produce the meals.

Besides funding it receives from clients and federal and state sources, Meals on Wheels must raise about $3.25 for each meal. Noe said that adds up quickly when the organization is producing more than 2,000 meals each day.

“One way or the other, we find a way to make it happen,” she said.

Like many nonprofits, Meals on Wheels depends on its end of the year campaign to generate resources to continue providing high-quality services in the area.

“We’re running Light the Night again this year,” Noe said. “We’ll be kicking it off on Nov. 30.”

Through the program, financial gifts will be acknowledged with a light according to donation level. The Trees of Hope display outside of the organization's Merrillville campus lights up more as donations are made throughout the season.

Noe said contributions help in a variety of ways.

“They’re supporting a healthy community. They’re supporting a quality of life with dignity,” she said. “They’re really nutritious, high-quality meals.”

Besides financial contributions, Meals on Wheels always needs volunteers to deliver meals, be Phone Pals, assemble meals, stamp bags, help in the kitchen and assist in the office.

Visit www.mownwi.org or call 219-756-3663 for information about the services provided and ways to help.