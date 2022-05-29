Meals to nourish souls: Stay for Supper offers memorable 'last' experience for loved ones

Angela McCrovitz seriously began to think about mortality after a recent cancer diagnosis.

"It really got me in touch with my own mortality," said McCrovitz, a professional chef in Northwest Indiana. She said when starting to think about the end of her own life, she started to question many things, including what her funeral would be like, how she would say goodbye to family and friends and what her legacy would be.

She said if this was her "last chapter," what would she want to do with it? McCrovitz said she thought about what she knew best - the world of being a chef - and an endeavor she could take on to help people and their loved ones during their own last chapters began to take shape.

During that time period, while visiting a thrift store with her mother and aunt, McCrovitz went into the book aisle and her eyes automatically focused on three books relating to last meals. They were titled "Last Suppers," "My Last Supper," and "Last Suppers: Famous Final Meals From Death Row."

"I believe in synchronicity," said McCrovitz, who knew stumbling onto those books wasn't an accident. The three books featured meal choices and dream suppers from chefs and celebrities with one of them focusing on prisoners' wishes for a last meal, which is really the only group who can "choose" a final meal..

McCrovitz said everyone will have a last meal someday and she thought if she could help plan and facilitate that last meal for individuals and their loved ones it would be very rewarding.

And so the plan for Stay for Supper began to take fruition. McCrovitz, who is the company's CEO, co-founded Stay for Supper with Leo Rafail, who is the director. Tina Angotti, a musician who works in marketing and development for Stay for Supper, is happy to assist in promoting this significant and unique experience.

Stay for Supper helps plan a person's last meal with the people who mean the most to them.

McCrovitz said the request that someone asks you to "stay for supper" has a more personal connotation than if someone simply says "Do you want something to eat?" She remembers her own grandmother asking her to stay for supper often.

Staying for supper just feels more special and comforting.

"I'm a chef and I love cooking for people, unfortunately I have done many a funeral after the person has passed, I often think what was their last meal,?" McCrovitz said.

The chef said very few people can choose their last meals, except for those on Death Row. She seriously wondered, "What if we could choose our last meal?"

Stay for Supper's mission is to "improve someone's near end of life with the one meal experience that he or she would want to eat at least one more time while here on earth."

"Everyone wants to sit around the table with the people they love," McCrovitz said. While McCrovitz is a chef, she said she wouldn't necessarily be the one preparing the meal for this celebratory event. It would include a celebratory dining experience with friends and other loved ones wherever the person chooses and with whomever they'd like to prepare the meal. The organization has a connection with local chefs around the area as well and can request whomever the person wants to make the meal. Stay for Supper will be the planners of the unique event and make it all happen according to the individual's wants.

"We can provide an event for someone who's passing before they pass, and even (help with an event) during the passing and after the passing," McCrovitz said. She said they'll ask the person and family members about their exact preferences, for meals as well as other things such as decor, video, photos, etc. Stay for Supper will also partner with Sandy Paws, a company with emotional support dogs available for people who choose them to be on-site for the last meal celebration.

Stay for Supper co-founder Rafail said when he and McCrovitz began talking about the idea, he quickly saw that they were very like-minded about the concept. "We recognized that in each other," he said.

"We want people to have a positive experience during a terrible time in their lives," Rafail said. The logo for Stay for Supper, Rafail said, is comforting.

Its logo states "Let Us Dine and Never Forget."

Stay for Supper is working with The Legacy Foundation in Merrillville on this project.

"We will be Stay for Supper's fiscal agent," said Maranda Engquist, marketing and communications manager for The Legacy Foundation. Individuals who would like to have a Stay for Supper event for departing loved ones won't have to pay for the event. It will be made possible through donations handled and facilitated by The Legacy Foundation.

McCrovitz said she learned of the work of The Legacy Foundation from her friend Chareice White, who is the founder and chairman of the board of the ECIER Foundation in the Region. The chef said she's honored that The Legacy Foundation is working with them.

For more information on Stay for Supper, visit stayforsupper.org or call 833-782-3678.

